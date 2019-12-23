Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pre-budget meeting with FM: Experts suggest steps to tackle roadblocks in sanitation, hygiene programmes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 19:15 IST
Pre-budget meeting with FM: Experts suggest steps to tackle roadblocks in sanitation, hygiene programmes

Experts from water and sanitation sectors on Monday came up with multiple suggestions to address the challenges pertaining to water conservation, waste management, among others, during their meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman, who would be presenting her second Budget of Modi: 2.0 in February, is holding pre-budget consultations with different stakeholders in the economy. During the 9th Pre-Budget Consultation meeting, discussions were held on challenges faced in providing quality of water, sanitation, solid waste management and drainage in India, said an official release.

Experts also talked about removing disparities in accessing sanitation and quality of water," said the released issued after the meeting. "Experts felt there is a need to scale up rural sanitation and hygiene besides providing sustainable solutions to water scarcity and health issues," it said.

Some of the major suggestions given by them include community water management programme in urban areas, waste conservation, and maintenance of septic tank. The representatives apprised the Finance Minister of ground realities and gave many suggestions to tackle current challenges.

Suggestions were related to areas decentralisation of waste management system; focus on waste conservation; a bottom’s up approach for effective implementation of WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) programme; demand side management for water allocation; focus on behaviour change communication; and region-specific differentiated best practices/model. Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian, CBDT Chairman Chandra Mody and Niti Aayog member V K Paul also attended the meeting.

Besides, secretaries from various ministries were present at the meeting. Among the experts were: Arumugam Pillai Kalimuthu, Managing Trustee, WASH Institute; Bin Chacko, Manager, Government Relations, World Vision India; Jyoti Sharma, President, FORCE; Manoj Ramchandra Sable, CEO, JAAGAR Enterprises; and Shaonli Chakraborty, Swasti, (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene).

V K Madhavan, CEO, Water Aid India; Sajeev S Jha, Programme Manager, FICCI; and Chandrakant Lahariya, National Professional Officer (Health Care, Access and Protection) to represent WHO India and Nicolas Osbert, Chief Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Section, UNICEF, too were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

LeT terrorist, three JeM associates arrested in J&K: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist and three terrorist associates of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM outfit were arrested in two separate operations in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. Acting on ...

Pak's anti-graft body arrests former interior minister

Pakistans former interior minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on Monday for alleged corruption in a sports complex construction project, according to a media report. Iqbal, 60, was arrested from the National Accountabi...

Iran's Arak reactor secondary circuit goes online

Tehran, Dec 23 AFP A secondary circuit for Irans Arak heavy water reactor has become operational as part of its redesign under the 2015 nuclear deal, the countrys atomic energy chief said on Monday. Today a significant part of the reactor b...

Students protest outside Assam Bhawan demanding release of RTI activist, 93 detained

Ninety-three students were detained from outside Assam Bhawan on Monday when they were demanding the release of RTI activist Akhil Gogoi who was arrested amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the state. There was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019