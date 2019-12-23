Left Menu
Pragya blames airline for seat row; complains to airport chief

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 19:46 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 19:46 IST
BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur on Monday blamed SpiceJet for the controversy over allotment of seat to her on a Delhi-Bhopal flight of the private airline and said she has complained to airport authorities here and will also raise the issue with the civil aviation minister. A video purportedly showing the Bhopal MP locked in an argument on seat allotment with passengers on-board the flight on Saturday has gone viral on social media.

SpiceJet on Sunday said Thakur was asked by the crew on the Delhi-Bhopal flight to move to a non-emergency row seat as she was on a wheelchair but she refused, causing the flight to delay. While some restless passengers requested Thakur to change her seat from the emergency row, which is not allocated to wheelchair-bound travellers, to a non-emergency row, others requested the crew to offload her as she was refusing to move to another place, a SpiceJet spokesperson had said.

Ultimately, the BJP MP acquiesced and moved to the seat on a non-emergency row. A source said the flight got delayed by approximately 45 minutes due to this matter. After the dispute over the seat, Thakur lodged a complaint with the director of the Raja Bhoj Airport here.

In the about one-and-a-half-minute long video, irate passengers can be seen raising their voice over the flight delay. A woman is heard asking the crew to take a decision (on Thakurs seat) and complaining about lack of professionalism and value for time.

Thakur then asks the private airline's staff to show rulebook about accommodating wheelchair-bound passengers. "If it (rulebook) says (a wheelchair passenger cant be given a particular seat), I will change the seat," she says. A male passenger is heard telling her, If they are not able to show their rulebook... you are a public representative, your work is not to trouble people, you can take next flight.

In reply, Thakur says she was going in this flight because of some compulsion and despite the fact that the plane did not have the first class section and required facility for her. To this, the male passenger and some others are heard saying, It is not your right to travel in first class, you should have moral compass, if even one person is being troubled because of you, you should own up, because you are a leader. You should be ashamed ('tumhe sharm ani chahiye'), you have held 50-odd people to ransom.

Towards the end of the video, the BJP MP is seen raising objection to the remark, 'tumhe sharm ani chahiye'. Talking to reporters on Monday, Thakur sought to blame the private airline for the entire episode and she had paid extra money for the spacious seat that she was forced to vacate.

I never violate any law, neither allow others to do so. I have problem in my spinal cord and legs. So, I need a spacious seat. "I came on a wheelchair, got boarding pass and was allotted A1 seat. I paid extra charge for this, Thakur said.

However, an air-hostess told her not to occupy that allotted place, saying it (A1) is an emergency seat, the MP said. The Lok Sabha member said she told the crew to show the rulebook about seats, but they didnt respond.

In reply to a question, Thakur said she had complained to the Bhopal Airport director and will also take up the issue with the minister (civil aviation) concerned. In a statement on Sunday, SpiceJet had said, Thakur had booked seat 1A and had come to the airport in her own wheelchair (to board on Delhi-Bhopal SpiceJet flight SG 2498).

This was the emergency row seat and is not allocated to the passengers on wheelchairs. As Thakur had come with her own wheelchair and had not booked through the airline, the staff wasn't aware of this fact that she was a wheelchair passenger, SpiceJet had said.

PTI ADU MAS RSY RSY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China denies forced labour accusations after plea found in Christmas card

China dismissed accusations of forced labor at a Shanghai prison on Monday, a day after media reports that a message had been found in a Christmas card saying it had been packed by inmates.The Sunday Times said a young girl had found a note...

Lanka's main Tamil party may support Opposition UNF to form govt post-elections

Sri Lankas Tamil National Alliance on Monday said that the party may support the Opposition coalition of the United National Front UNF to form a government if it falls short of the required 113 seats after the Parliamentary elections. We ar...

LeT terrorist, three JeM associates arrested in J&K: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT terrorist and three terrorist associates of the proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed JeM outfit were arrested in two separate operations in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday. Acting on ...

Pak's anti-graft body arrests former interior minister

Pakistans former interior minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on Monday for alleged corruption in a sports complex construction project, according to a media report. Iqbal, 60, was arrested from the National Accountabi...
