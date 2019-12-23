Nord Stream 2 says 160 km left to lay of gas pipeline to Europe

The consortium behind Nord Stream 2 said on Monday about 160 km (100 miles) of the gas pipeline still needed to be laid after a major contractor suspended work last week due to U.S. sanctions. More than 2,300 km of the pipeline, which will supply Russian gas to Germany and other European customers, has been laid to date. The pipeline will be about 2,460 km long when completed.

The United States says the pipeline, which will run along the Baltic Sea floor, will make Europe too reliant on Russian gas.

