Federal Bank partners Magicbricks to auction properties

Federal Bank has partnered realty portal Magicbricks for e-auctioning immovable properties that the bank has taken possession of through recovery proceedings. With this nationwide arrangement, the private sector lender aims to sell/recover dues in 30 major accounts, amounting to Rs 50 crore in the March quarter.

The partnership is aimed at speedy recovery of impaired assets of the bank, a statement said on Monday. * * * *

* Pinelabs ties up with Kotak Bank Merchant platform company Pinelabs has tied up with Kotak Mahindra Bank to enable EMI payments through bank's debit cards.

This arrangement will enable over 10 million debit card customers of the bank to pay for their purchases in easy installments via Pinelabs' point of sale terminals, the bank said, adding that Pinelabs has a network of over 150,000 merchants. * * * *

* HDFC Bank inks pact with Ashok Leyland for vehicle financing Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has signed a two-year agreement with HDFC Bank for vehicle financing.

It will enable both the entities to offer customised financial solution to customers across the country, with a specific focus on semi-urban and rural area customers. * * * *

* Indigo puts 1 million tickets on discount Indigo has put around 1 million seats across its network for sale, with fares in the range of Rs 899-2,999 under a four-day Christmas and New Year sale offer.

Customers can avail the offer, provided the tickets are booked 15 days before travel, the airline said on Monday. The sale will be valid for travel between January 15 and April 15, it said.



