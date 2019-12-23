Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federal Bank partners Magicbricks to auction properties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:03 IST
Federal Bank partners Magicbricks to auction properties

Federal Bank has partnered realty portal Magicbricks for e-auctioning immovable properties that the bank has taken possession of through recovery proceedings. With this nationwide arrangement, the private sector lender aims to sell/recover dues in 30 major accounts, amounting to Rs 50 crore in the March quarter.

The partnership is aimed at speedy recovery of impaired assets of the bank, a statement said on Monday. * * * *

* Pinelabs ties up with Kotak Bank Merchant platform company Pinelabs has tied up with Kotak Mahindra Bank to enable EMI payments through bank's debit cards.

This arrangement will enable over 10 million debit card customers of the bank to pay for their purchases in easy installments via Pinelabs' point of sale terminals, the bank said, adding that Pinelabs has a network of over 150,000 merchants. * * * *

* HDFC Bank inks pact with Ashok Leyland for vehicle financing Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has signed a two-year agreement with HDFC Bank for vehicle financing.

It will enable both the entities to offer customised financial solution to customers across the country, with a specific focus on semi-urban and rural area customers. * * * *

* Indigo puts 1 million tickets on discount Indigo has put around 1 million seats across its network for sale, with fares in the range of Rs 899-2,999 under a four-day Christmas and New Year sale offer.

Customers can avail the offer, provided the tickets are booked 15 days before travel, the airline said on Monday. The sale will be valid for travel between January 15 and April 15, it said. PTI HV BEN IAS

RVK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Iran, India concern at 'grave threat' posed by terrorism

Expressing concern over the grave threat posed by terrorism, India and Iran on Monday called for condemnation of all the support to terrorism including the state aid and abetment. In a joint statement following the 19th Session of the India...

100 years of ILO: Photography project launched to document US working life

The International Labour Organization is marking its centenary in 2019 and as part of the commemoration has launched a photography project called Dignity at Work The American Experience to document the working life of people across the Unit...

Ivory Coast issues arrest warrant for presidential candidate Soro

Ivory Coast has issued an arrest warrant for Guillaume Soro, a former rebel leader and candidate in next years presidential election, four government sources said on Monday.Soro was due to return to Ivory Coast on Monday after months overse...

Kejriwal congratulates Hemant Soren on JMM-led alliance's poll victory in Jharkhand

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morchas JMM working president Hemant Soren on leading his alliance to a decisive poll victory in Jharkhand on Monday.The JMM-led alliance appeared on course to win a majorit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019