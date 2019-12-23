Jio unveils '2020 Happy New year offer'

Reliance Jio on Monday announced '2020 Happy New Year offer' as part of which it will offer smartphone customers one year of "unlimited services" for Rs 2,020. Reliance Jio's limited period offer will be available from December 24 to first week of January, sources said, adding that the offer is for smartphone as well as JioPhone users.

In case of smartphone customers, the offer packs in 1.5 GB data per day, and unlimited voice calls within the Jio network. For calls to other networks, a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 12,000 minutes will be applicable. Subscription to Jio apps will be complimentary. Sources said Jiophone users will get a new JioPhone alongwith 12 months of unlimited services for Rs 2,020. Jio will offer 0.5 GB data per day for such users.

* * * * * CEEW ties up with VIF for clean energy solutions

The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) has joined hands with Villgro Innovation Foundation (VIF) for clean energy solutions. While CEEW is an independent policy research institution, VIF is a social enterprise incubator.

"The 'Powering Livelihoods' initiative aims to provide dedicated capital, technical and sectoral growth support to at least five enterprises which are deploying innovative, clean energy-powered livelihood appliances, and shall enable them to undertake large-scale commercial operations over a period of next three years," CEEW said in a statement.

