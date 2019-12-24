Left Menu
Bunnings stores in Waikanae, Te Aroha closing forever on 27 Dec

On 18 December at 6 pm, Bunnings informed employees at the stores that they considering redundancies.

"This is just cruel. It’s completely unnecessary to blindside employees with terrible news like this just before Christmas," said Kirstin Miller, FIRST Union spokesperson. Image Credit: Pixabay

Workers at two Bunnings retail stores; Waikanae and Te Aroha, learned today that their stores are closing forever on 27 December 2019.

On 18 December at 6 pm, Bunnings informed employees at the stores that they considering redundancies. Bunnings' apparent basis for the closures was that "we are concerned that we are no longer able to operate the store to a standard we feel meets Bunnings operational requirements, for you, our Team and of course, our customers".

FIRST Union wrote to the company and requested that due to the inadequate notice to workers and lack of information about the redundancies, the consultation period be suspended until the new year. This request was denied and just two days before Christmas, the company has announced that it will be closing the stores before the new year.

"This is just cruel. It's completely unnecessary to blindside employees with terrible news like this just before Christmas," said Kirstin Miller, FIRST Union spokesperson.

"Bunnings has failed to provide specific details as to why the stores need to close, and why so suddenly."

"We have written to the company again today to try and ascertain what planning has been made for workers here, and what details lie behind the decision."

One worker who has been employed at the Waikanae store for 2 years is shocked and angry at the closure: "We have lives and friendships here, and our store is doing a roaring trade."

"We were told just three weeks ago that the plan was to move to a nearby location in March 2020. Today we hear this vague statement that 'the numbers don't stack up'."

"They have lied to us and the timing is appalling. At this time of year especially the thought of being out of work is very stressful. The way they have gone about this is disrespectful."

Kāpiti Coast District Councillor Rob McCann said that the closure of Bunnings stores with such short notice is acting without care for the community.

"Employees at the Kāpiti cheese factory were at least given six months to find new employment."

"Four days notice over Christmas is unacceptable. It's my hope that any further decision from the company takes into account the workers and their families."

