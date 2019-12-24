Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,362-cr road project in Uttar Pradesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 13:39 IST
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,362-cr road project in Uttar Pradesh

Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 1,362.06 crore road project in Uttar Pradesh. In a regulatory filing the company said that it has executed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement on December 20, 2019 with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the said project.

The project entails the development of Bundelkhand Expressway (package-VI) from Bakhariya to Kudrail in Uttar Pradesh. The completion period of the project having a length of 45.28 km is three years, the filing added.

The shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd were trading at Rs 396.25, down 0.94 per cent on the BSE in morning trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Complaint filed against Sonia, Priyanka, Owaisi for giving provocative speeches against amended Citizenship Act

A complaint was filed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate CJM court in Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others for giving provocative speeches against the amended Citizenship Act. The comp...

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company officials ...

UPDATE 1-UK's Queen Elizabeth stresses reconciliation after "quite bumpy" 2019

Queen Elizabeth will stress the value of harmony and reconciliation in her Christmas message this year, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday, after a quite bumpy year for her own family and for Britain as it struggled with Brexit.The palace re...

Justice Department officials appear at court for fraud in Free State

Two former Justice and Constitutional Development officials have appeared at the Zastron Magistrate Court in the Free State on charges of fraud.Former court manager Desmond Mokhobo 32 and Mxolisi Kakalatsa 38, an administration clerk in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019