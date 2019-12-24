Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 1,362-cr road project in Uttar Pradesh
Dilip Buildcon Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged a Rs 1,362.06 crore road project in Uttar Pradesh. In a regulatory filing the company said that it has executed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreement on December 20, 2019 with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the said project.
The project entails the development of Bundelkhand Expressway (package-VI) from Bakhariya to Kudrail in Uttar Pradesh. The completion period of the project having a length of 45.28 km is three years, the filing added.
The shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd were trading at Rs 396.25, down 0.94 per cent on the BSE in morning trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
SC directs Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to furnish report on stubble burning up to Dec 11.
Muzaffarnagar coldest at 6.2 deg Celsius in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh will set up 218 fast-track courts: CM Yogi
Senior IPS officer S Javeed Ahmad sent back to cadre state Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourns sine die amid uproar by opposition over law and order, other issues.