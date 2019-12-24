Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dongguan hosts Asian Marathon Championships and its high-quality development attracts global talents

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dongguan
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 13:49 IST
Dongguan hosts Asian Marathon Championships and its high-quality development attracts global talents

DONGGUAN, China, Dec. 23, 2019 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/--

On December 22, the 17th Asian Marathon Championships and Dongguan International Marathon 2019 kicked off in Dongguan, a city with high-quality development in southeast China. 42 athletes from 16 countries and regions, including China, Japan, North Korea, and Thailand, and over 30,000 marathon enthusiasts from 28 countries and regions participated in the event. Daichi Kamino from Japan and Ri Kwang OK from DPRK, won the first place in the men's and women's competition of the Asian Marathon Championships, respectively.

This event is organized by the Asian Athletics Association (AAA), the Chinese Athletics Association, and hosted by the People's Government of Dongguan Municipality. It's the second time that Dongguan held the Asian Marathon Championships since last event in 2017. Dongguan has sent a warm invitation to the world while inviting Asian athletes in and run for a better future. It looks forward to sharing globally its ecological, cultural and innovative charm of Quality Dongguan, a metropolis within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Daichi Kamino said in an interview after the match that it was the first time he came to China. Enchanted by the beautiful and clean environment in Dongguan city, he would like to visit the city again in the future.

The open, inclusive, hospitable, and friendly atmosphere of Dongguan also impressed Dahlan Al-Hamad, president of AAA. He stated that the AAA family was certain to witness a best championships in the world when granting Dongguan to host the event.

Wong Tsz Yan from Hong Kong said that during the game, there were many audiences, staff and volunteers cheering along the path with great enthusiasm. The whole city is so energetic and warm. She hopes that she would have more opportunities to come here for the event.

For Radio Khubbiev, team leader of Uzbekistan, it was the second time in Dongguan. He was amazed by the development of this city and satisfied with the good results achieved by his team members in this beautiful city.

Du Feng, CBA's best coach and head coach of the Chinese men's basketball team, said in an interview, "The event, being more professional each year, is great for those who love running and keeping fit. People feel energized in their daily life here. I hope everyone can feel the joy of sports."

A spokesman for the Dongguan Organizing Committee said that Dongguan has witnessed much progress through its efforts to promote high-quality development. More and more talents are gathering in Dongguan, totaling 1.95 million, among whom, 126,000 are high-level talents. Both figures are increasing year by year, and Dongguan ranked sixth among the most popular destinations for college graduates in 2019. Dongguan is also striving to provide a more livable and professional environment for these talents. Inviting talents to participate in the Dongguan International Marathon is one of the measures.

Source: The People's Government of Dongguan Municipality

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

The CBI has booked former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog, Jagdish Khattar, for alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 110 crore by his new company, officials said on Tuesday. In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Khattar and his company Ca...

PVR Cinemas Brings Christmas Cheer Early With Kids Day out- Christmas Special Exclusively in PVR Playhouse

Ho Ho Ho Adding joy to the holiday season, PVR Cinemas is hosting Christmas special, Kids Day Out Film Festival across India. Started on 21st December19, the 9-day Film Festival will screen two popular children films Frozen -2 and Spies in ...

Complaint filed against Sonia, Priyanka, Owaisi for giving provocative speeches against amended Citizenship Act

A complaint was filed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate CJM court in Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others for giving provocative speeches against the amended Citizenship Act. The comp...

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019