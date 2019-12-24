Left Menu
JD Institute Goa Celebrates Khadi and Weaves a New Story for India

BANGALORE, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the premier art and design institute, with its quest to accomplish sustainable, social, economic, and environmental stability for the world, recently redefined Khadi into the world of Design at the International Centre of Goa. Various Designers and Textile experts such as Dr. Ela Dedhia, Dr. Heena Modi, Deepak Gotani, Amit Kaneria to name a few were a part of the event. The students from the fashion and jewelry design department had adopted a sustainable approach and created an exclusive collection titled - Dastakari.

Khadi is the pride of India and is no longer only a chapter in history. Epitomized as 'the Fabric of Indian Independence Struggle' by the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi to the implementation of the iconic 'Make in India' movement triggered by the leader of the nation today, Khadi is indeed a benefaction bestowed upon the world.

Keeping the sustainable practices in mind, students created garments made out of zero-waste draping technique which involved minimal stitching, hence making the collection ethical and truly economical. Whereas, to complement the garments, the jewelry department students designed statement pieces which were fashioned out of discarded wood and metal pieces.

Thrilled about the student's efforts, Mr. Nealesh Dalal, Managing Trustee, JD Educational Trust said, "The youth of today is a force to reckon with and is constantly on the lookout to bring about positive change. Gone are the days when only the experience elders possessed knowledge. We need to give the mantle to our youth to be the torchbearers and path pavers of bringing about a new wave of thinking. We at JD institute recognize the economic, social, and environmental crises that our world is facing. Hence, we decide to start reformation from our surroundings and encourage the youth to follow the same."

Adding to it, Ms. Sandra Sequeria, Director, JD South stated, "The Institute has been a frontrunner in encouraging its students to adopt sustainable and conscious design practices and we are happy to see our students carrying the fabric of our country to the pedestal of global visibility."

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology:

Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 38+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.jdinstitute.edu.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1059256/JD_Institute_Delegates.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010181/JD_Institute_Logo.jpg

