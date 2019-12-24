Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-British shares flat ahead of Christmas holidays

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 15:04 IST
UPDATE 1-British shares flat ahead of Christmas holidays
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

UK shares remained little changed due to a lack of major drivers and as deals were subdued in thin trading ahead of a Christmas holiday break. The FTSE 100 traded flat by 0900 GMT, still hovering around a near five-month high hit in the previous session, as oil majors Shell and BP benefited from firmer crude prices and offset a drop in exporters such as BAT.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 is on course to rise for the fourth straight month, buoyed by lingering optimism around a smooth Brexit after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's election victory. Dealers seemed content to reflect on major developments of the month, including a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks and Johnson's victory, which triggered a rally in stocks leading up to Christmas.

Some of that momentum eased after Johnson's hard-line on a trade agreement with the European Union revived fears of a chaotic Brexit and traders are likely to hold off on making further bets before gaining further clarity on both fronts in the new year. But the exporter-heavy FTSE is still on course for its best month since April 2018, while the more domestically-focussed midcaps are on track for a fourth straight month of gains and their best since January.

The FTSE 100 looks set for its biggest annual gain since 2016 when Britain voted to leave the EU. The FTSE 250 is on course for its best year since 2013, as several long-standing hurdles to Brexit have now been removed. Among major decliners, NMC Health Plc, which rallied almost 37% on Monday after the UAE-based healthcare group said it would launch an independent review of its books, fell 7%. Its shares had nearly halved in value after short-selling firm Muddy Waters questioned its financials last week.

Telecom firm BT Group Plc was also among major blue-chip losers, giving up 2.2%. Mid-cap gold miner Centamin Plc added 1%, a day after it won an approval to give its Canadian suitor Endeavour Mining more time to make a firm takeover offer.

UK markets will shut early on Tuesday, and remain closed for Christmas and Boxing Day on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Exhibition in China reflects on loss of anonymity to recognition technology

An art exhibition exploring the impact of facial recognition technology has opened in China, offering a rare public space for reflection on increasingly pervasive surveillance by tech companies and the government. Hosted jointly by the sout...

Aayush Sharma begins filming 'Kwatha'

Actor Aayush Sharma on Tuesday started shooting for the action drama, Kwatha. Aayush will play an Army officer in the film, which also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Katrina Kaifs sister, Isabelle Kaif.Time to discover Kwatha. Journey b...

India beefs up security amid outrage against new law, anger with police

Indian authorities stepped up security and shut down the internet in various places on Tuesday while members of the ruling party planned marches backing a new citizenship law even though nationwide protests against it are escalating.An inte...

2016 fireworks mishap at temple: Probe panel blames cops, govt

The Justice P S Gopinathan Commission, which probed into the 2016 mishap involving fireworks at a temple in Kollam district, has found lapses on the part of the police and the district administration in causing the tragedy which left over 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019