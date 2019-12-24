Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vestian Wins Frost and Sullivan PERP Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 16:55 IST
Vestian Wins Frost and Sullivan PERP Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

Vestian conferred Customer Value Leadership Award at Project Evaluation and Recognition Program 2019

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestian, an occupier focused workplace solutions firm, bagged the 'Customer Value Leadership' award at the 6th edition of the Frost and Sullivan Project Evaluation and Recognition Program (PERP) Awards 2019 at Mumbai. This is the fifth consecutive year that Vestian has been recognized at this forum. The highly coveted awards program honors companies that create breakthrough business models and strategies through the innovative use of transformative technologies and delivers exceptional performances across industries.

Commenting on Vestian's achievement, Mr. Shrinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer, Asia-Pacific said: "We are humbled to receive this award for the fifth consecutive year. While recognizing our commitment to our customers, it also encourages us to constantly improve and innovate to raise the bar for the industry."

About Vestian

Vestian is an occupier-focused workplace solutions firm specializing in commercial, residential, industrial, retail and hospitality sectors. Headquartered at Chicago, we have offices in US, India, China, Sri Lanka, Maldives and the Middle East. Our service portfolio includes Investment & Consultancy Services, Retail Business Solutions, Transaction Advisory Services, Project Services and, Integrated Facilities Management Services. Our core strength lies in providing customized innovative solutions that are aligned to the client's business objectives. Vestian is the only global workplace solutions organization to be certified in both quality management systems and environmental health & safety standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 37001 and OHSAS 18001. For further information on the company, you can visit us at www.vestian.com.

About PERP Awards

The Frost and Sullivan PERP Award is considered to be an unbiased evaluation platform designed with an objective to recognize projects undertaken by organizations to achieve business goals create competitive businesses, enhance sustainability and facilitate change management in today's complex business environment. Nominations for all categories are selected through extensive research with industry experts, market participants, end-users, and other value chain players and supplemented with secondary information and Frost & Sullivan's own proprietary industry research.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1059294/Priya_Nekfar_Thanawalla_PREP_Award.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Couple commit suicide in Delhi

In a suspected suicide pact, a 16-year-old girl and her distant relative were found hanging from a fan in north Delhis Bawana area, police said on Tuesday. The police received information regarding the incident at around 3 pm on Monday, the...

Cabinet Committee on Security approves creation of chief of defence staff

The Cabinet Committee on Security CCS on Tuesday approved the creation of a chief of defence staff CDS who will be the single-point military adviser to the government as suggested by the Kargil Review Committee in 1999, officials said. Info...

Honda sells over 60,000 units of BS-VI Activa, new bike

The countrys second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle on Tuesday said its BS-VI versions of Activa scooter and a brand new bike SP 125 have cumulatively sold over 60,000 units. While the BS-VI model of Activa was launched in Septem...

CII flags rising incidents of commercial disputes being treated as criminal complaints

Industry body CII on Tuesday said that of late, there are increasing incidents where commercial and civil disputes are being treated as criminal complaints, thereby creating a fear factor among entrepreneurs and foreign investors. To addres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019