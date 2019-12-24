Left Menu
AfDB sets to hold its Policy on Non-sovereign Operations in Abidjan in January

The Strategy and Operational Policies and the Non-Sovereign Operations & Private Sector Support departments are jointly conducting the workshop. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The African Development Bank is all set to hold a dissemination workshop for its Policy on Non-sovereign Operations on January 13, 2020 at its headquarter in Abidjan.

Initially, the Policy on Non-sovereign Operations was approved by the Board of Directors of the African Development Bank in 2018. The Policy (on Non-sovereign Operations) specifies the general framework within which the Bank, through its private sector lending window, provides financing or investment without sovereign guarantees to private and public enterprises that meet particular eligibility requirements on non-concessional terms.

The workshop can surely be called an opportunity for the AfDB to notify participants about its policy stance on supporting private sector development in Africa through its non-sovereign operations for the next decade.

On the other hand, the workshop intends to deepening association with other development partners, government and private sector, and creating business-to-business (B2B) networking opportunities between AfDB's non-sovereign operations technical experts and invited private sector players to establish partnership. The Strategy and Operational Policies and the Non-Sovereign Operations & Private Sector Support departments are jointly conducting the workshop.

The workshop is said to be targeting ministries in charge of trade, industry and investments, the private sector, civil society organizations, development partners, the media and AfDB's staff.

