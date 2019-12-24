Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honda sells over 60,000 units of BS-VI Activa, new bike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 17:08 IST
Honda sells over 60,000 units of BS-VI Activa, new bike
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The country's second-largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle on Tuesday said its BS-VI versions of Activa scooter and a brand new bike SP 125 have cumulatively sold over 60,000 units. While the BS-VI model of Activa was launched in September and is available widely across the country, the brand new bike SP 125 was launched on November 20, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said.

It can be noted that beginning April 1, only BS-VI models will be sold as the country pushes to cut carbon emissions from automobiles. From the new fiscal, all the fuels sold in the country will also be of low in carbon and sulphur as the government decided to skip BS-V and jump straight from BS-IV emission norms.

Accordingly, almost all auto companies have announced the commencement of the production of BS-VI models from next month and reducing output of the existing versions. While the price tag for the new Activa -- the world's largest selling scooter -- starts from Rs 67,490, which is 10-13 percent higher over the previous model, the new bike SP 125 is priced at Rs 72,000.

The new motorbike SP125 is powered by 19 new patents and delivers 16 percent more mileage and also offers an industry-first six-year warranty, the company said. Commenting on the traction it has received despite the steep spike in prices due to changes in technology, Honda's senior vice-president for sales & marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said their new technology deployed in the first two BS-VI models comes with many patents like enhanced smart power (eSP) and ACG starter motor.

The new models come with many advanced features like a significant increase in mileage, and an industry-beating six-year warranty, Guleria noted. "Crossing 60,000 units landmark a quarter before the deadline is a testimony of the confidence of customers on our new models," he said.

The new Honda engine is acclaimed for its enhanced smart power (eSP) technology, which integrates Honda's patented ACG starter motor (quick, silent, jolt-free start every time) with programmed fuel injection and reduced frictional losses, the two-wheeler maker said. The new Activa 125 sports 26 new patents, and promises 13 percent more mileage, an idling stop system, additional storage, and special 6-year warranty package, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian Muslims protest after several mosques burned

Several thousand Muslims across Ethiopia in recent days have protested the burning of four mosques in the Amhara region. The December 20 attacks in Motta town also targeted Muslim-owned businesses. Muslims have called for the perpetrators t...

Kuwait's KPC to introduce new pricing mechanism for its crude oil

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation KPC said on Tuesday it was modifying its Asia crude oil pricing marker.The change for the pricing mechanism of its Kuwait crude oil bound for the east of Suez will take effect from Feb. 1, the company said in a ...

Children among 8 killed in Russian strikes on Syria's Idlib: monitor

Beirut, Dec 24 AFP At least eight people, including five children, were killed Tuesday in Russian air strikes on a school in northwest Syria sheltering displaced civilians, according to a war monitor. The strikes targeted the village of Jub...

Strategic tunnel under Rohtang pass to be named after Vajpayee on Wednesday

The government will name the strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on Wednesday. The historic decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019