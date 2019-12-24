Honda sells over 60,000 units of BS-VI Activa, new bike

The country's second-largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle on Tuesday said its BS-VI versions of Activa scooter and a brand new bike SP 125 have cumulatively sold over 60,000 units. While the BS-VI model of Activa was launched in September and is available widely across the country, the brand new bike SP 125 was launched on November 20, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said.

It can be noted that beginning April 1, only BS-VI models will be sold as the country pushes to cut carbon emissions from automobiles. From the new fiscal, all the fuels sold in the country will also be of low in carbon and sulphur as the government decided to skip BS-V and jump straight from BS-IV emission norms.

Accordingly, almost all auto companies have announced the commencement of the production of BS-VI models from next month and reducing output of the existing versions. While the price tag for the new Activa -- the world's largest selling scooter -- starts from Rs 67,490, which is 10-13 percent higher over the previous model, the new bike SP 125 is priced at Rs 72,000.

The new motorbike SP125 is powered by 19 new patents and delivers 16 percent more mileage and also offers an industry-first six-year warranty, the company said. Commenting on the traction it has received despite the steep spike in prices due to changes in technology, Honda's senior vice-president for sales & marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said their new technology deployed in the first two BS-VI models comes with many patents like enhanced smart power (eSP) and ACG starter motor.

The new models come with many advanced features like a significant increase in mileage, and an industry-beating six-year warranty, Guleria noted. "Crossing 60,000 units landmark a quarter before the deadline is a testimony of the confidence of customers on our new models," he said.

The new Honda engine is acclaimed for its enhanced smart power (eSP) technology, which integrates Honda's patented ACG starter motor (quick, silent, jolt-free start every time) with programmed fuel injection and reduced frictional losses, the two-wheeler maker said. The new Activa 125 sports 26 new patents, and promises 13 percent more mileage, an idling stop system, additional storage, and special 6-year warranty package, it added.

