Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sign boards in Mandarin crop up at tourism sites under govt plan to woo Chinese tourists

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 19:10 IST
Sign boards in Mandarin crop up at tourism sites under govt plan to woo Chinese tourists

Sign boards in Chinese language have been put up at the Qutub Minar's Iron Pillar here and five tourist sites in Uttar Pradesh under the Tourism Ministry's plan to attract more tourists from the neighbouring country, officials said on Tuesday. The five sites in Uttar Pradesh which have got signages in Mandarin include archaeological remains in Sarnath, Chaukhandi Stupa, Mahaparinirvana Temple in Kushinagar, Piprahwa and Sravasti which are visited by tourists from China because of their importance for Buddhists.

The ministry has also taken a decision to put up signages in other foreign languages at major destinations as part of a plan to attract 20 million foreign tourists by 2020, officials said. Under the plan, the ministry has installed sign boards in Sinhalese, the language spoken by a majority of Sri Lankans, at the Sanchi Stupa in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The sign boards in Sinhalese have been put up after a survey indicated that over 30 lakh Sri Lankans visit the site annually. They are followed by about 3 lakh tourists from South Korea, the officials said. While 50 lakh Chinese tourists travel globally, India's share currently is only 3.5 lakh per annum.

The other sites which will be covered to include sign boards in Mandarin, a major language spoken in China, are Nalanda, Rajgir, Vaishali, Kesharia, Vikramshila, Kidhinagar, Kapilavastu, Bhashut and Satdhara. While Chinese tourists are the top priority, the ministry is also planning to put up sign boards in Sinhalese, Japanese and Korean at places like Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh and Bodh Gaya in Bihar, which are frequented by tourists in large numbers from Sri Lanka, Japan and South Korea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul, Priyanka stopped by police from entering Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were on Tuesday stopped by the police from entering Meerut on their way to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The two had reques...

Cabinet approves signing of protocol to allow more airlines to operate between India and Switzerland

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved signing of the protocol to amend the air services agreement between India and Switzerland, which will allow more number of airlines to start flight operations between the two countries. It will provide enabli...

Body of woman recovered from forest area in Odisha

The body of a 20-year- old woman was on Tuesday recovered from a forest area near Temari village here, a police officer said. She had gone missing on Friday evening and her family members registered a missing case on Monday, he said. Local...

Putin accuses Poland of colluding with Hitler

Moscow, Dec 24 AFP President Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a war of words with Europe on Tuesday, accusing Poland of colluding with Hitler and of anti-Semitism. Tensions are running high between Moscow and Warsaw, with NATO and EU member...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019