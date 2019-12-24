Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St slips from near-record highs in Christmas Eve trade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:51 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St slips from near-record highs in Christmas Eve trade
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street dipped from near-record levels heading into the Christmas break on Tuesday, as investors paused after a rally propelled by improving U.S.-China trade relations and lingering optimism about the health of the domestic economy.

All three major stock indexes notched all-time closing highs on Monday. President Donald Trump further fanned hopes of a trade truce over the weekend by saying the two sides would sign a Phase 1 deal "very shortly." The S&P 500 technology sector shed 0.1% and was among the biggest drags on the benchmark index.

The sector has been the best performer so far this year with a near 47% surge. The wider S&P 500 index is set for its best year since 2013, powered by upbeat domestic economic data and three interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

"This holiday period should be rather calm as trade updates appear very constructive as we near the finalization of the Phase 1 trade deal next month," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a note. Investors were wary at the beginning of the month about the stock market mirroring a slump from December 2018, when trade tensions between the world's top two economies escalated, marking the worst December on Wall Street since the Great Depression.

At 9:59 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 22.45 points, or 0.08%, at 28,529.08, while the S&P 500 was down 2.31 points, or 0.07%, at 3,221.70. The Nasdaq Composite was down 6.07 points, or 0.07%, at 8,939.58. Volumes are expected to be thin this week as traders settle in for the holidays, with the main U.S. stock exchanges to close at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday and remain shut on Christmas Day.

Among individual movers, Advanced Micro Devices Inc rose 2.2% after RBC Capital Markets raised its price target on the chipmaker's shares on improving data center demand. Uber Technologies Inc also edged slightly higher after the company said its founder and former Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick will resign from the company's board of directors by the end of the year.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 15 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police suspended 1,422 personnel, sacked 122 in over 3 yrs

During the last three and half years, Delhi Police has suspended 1,422 personnel and terminated services of 122 others after going into complaints, including those related to dowry, domestic disputes and corrupt conduct, according to a repl...

Anti-CAA protest: Students from universities across Delhi, activists and citizens join march

In a show of solidarity, scores of students from universities in Delhi, accompanied by activists and citizens, marched from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday voicing their protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The march commenc...

UPDATE 2-Iraq passes electoral reforms but deadlock remains

Iraqs parliament approved on Tuesday a new electoral law, a key demand of protesters to make elections fairer, but political deadlock is still holding up the selection of an interim prime minister, threatening renewed unrest. Mass protests ...

Turkey says Russia will work to halt attacks in Syria's Idlib

Russia will work to stop attacks in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib after talks with a Turkish delegation in Moscow, Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday, adding that Turkey expected this to be realized.A Tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019