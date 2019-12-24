Air India invites applications to fill 3 director-level positions

Disinvestment-bound Air India looks to fill three director level positions and has invited applications from suitable candidates for the posts. Executive director-level officials are currently officiating the positions of director operations, commercial and personnel.

"Ministry of Civil Aviation invites application for the posts of Director (Operations), Director (Personnel) and Director (Commercial) in Air India Ltd," the ministry said in a public notice. The last date for submission of application in the ministry is January 13, 2020, according to the notice.

Amrita Sharan has been performing the role of director personnel since June last year; Amitabh Singh has been officiating as director operations at the flag carrier since November 2018. Minakshi Malik has been officiating as director commercial since May this year.

The post of director personnel has been lying vacant since January 2017 when the then incumbent Nikhil Jain moved to the National Hydro Power Commercial in the same capacity. A K Kathpalia, who was heading the operations, was removed in November last year after he failed to clear alcohol test before and after operating a flight, which resulted in suspension of his flying licence for three years and his subsequent removal from the post.

Since then Air India has not got a full-time director operations. The post of director commercial has also been lying vacant since May following the retirement of then incumbent Pankaj Srivastava from the services in the airline.

