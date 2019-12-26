Real estate stocks help China shares rise on relaxed residency curbs
China stocks rose on Thursday, aided by strong gains in real estate firms as Beijing rolled out measures to promote urbanization.
** The CSI300 index rose 0.4%, to 4,007.61, by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%, to 2,992.41. ** China scrapped restrictions on household registration permits for cities under 3 million population, and comprehensively loosened such curbs for cities of 3 to 5 million residents, according to a document issued by the cabinet.
** In April, China said it would relax residency curbs in many of its smaller cities this year and increase infrastructure spending. ** The CSI300 real estate index rallied 2.7%, led by Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group with a gain of 6.2%.
** Easing norms for urban residency will promote urbanization and boost housing demand, said Yuan Hao, an analyst with Huachuang Securities, in a report. ** On the trade front, China on Wednesday said both sides' economic and trade teams were in close communication about detailed arrangements for the phase one deal's signing and other follow-up work.
** Around the region, Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.45%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9932 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 6.989.
** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Hylink Digital Solution Co Ltd, up 10.03%, followed by Luoyang Glass Co Ltd, gaining 10.03%, and Inly Media Co Ltd, up by 10.02%. ** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Harbin Gong Da High-Tech Enterprise Development Co Ltd , down 5.19%, followed by Shanghai Zhixin Electric Co Ltd, losing 5.04%, and Shenzhen Geoway Co Ltd , down by 5.03%.
** As of 04:03 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.26% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
