Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities indices flat in early trading, metal stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Thursday in line with Asian markets due to weak volumes after the Christmas holiday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 10:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 10:25 IST
Equities indices flat in early trading, metal stocks gain
Tata Steel gained by 1.2 pc on Thursday morning at Rs 468.80 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Thursday in line with Asian markets due to weak volumes after the Christmas holiday. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 7 points to 41,455 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 3 points at 12,212.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed. Nifty metal rose by 0.47 per cent but Nifty pharma slipped by 0.29 per cent and PSU bank by 0.21 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Steel gained by 1.2 per cent to Rs 468.80 per share while JSW Steel moved up by 1.1 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and Yes Bank.

However, Dr Reddy's, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel and ONGC traded with marginal losses. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets traded flat following Christmas Day. The Shanghai Composite was up by 0.28 per cent and the Nikkei 225 in Japan was 0.44 per cent higher.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

ICC ranking is absolute garbage: Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the International Cricket Councils ranking system, terming it as absolute garbage. India are currently ranked number one in ICC Test team rankings, followed by New Zealand, South Africa, En...

Malaria carrying mosquitoes sense insecticide with leg proteins: Study

In a first, researchers have shown that proteins in the legs of malaria carrying mosquitoes help them develop resistant to insecticides, an advance that may lead to new strategies against the disease which kills nearly 4,00,000 people each ...

Boxing Day Test: Steve Smith, umpire Nigel Llong spar over dead-ball rule

Australias Steve Smith and on-field umpire Nigel Llong were involved in a heated argument during the ongoing Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG here on Thursday. Smith was miffed after the ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report Pacers Oladipo eyes late January returnIndiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo hopes to make his return from a ruptured right quad tendon in about a month, ESPN reported on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019