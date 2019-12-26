I-T searches at Dishman Carbogen Amcis offices, manufacturing units

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd on Thursday said Income Tax Department has conducted search at its offices and manufacturing sites and the search operation was concluded on December 25. "The officials of Income-Tax Department conducted search at the Company''s Offices and Manufacturing sites. Company has extended full co-operation to the officials during the search and provided all the information sought," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company further noted that it follows the highest standards of corporate governance and financial discipline. "Our systems and processes are benchmarked by competent auditing and accounting standards, our dealings with our partners, investors, financial institutions and our clients are transparent and of the highest Industry standards," the filing added.

The shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd were trading at Rs 77.90, up 8.04 per cent on BSE in morning trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

