Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fuel supply by Coal India to power sector drops 9 pc to 291 MT in Apr-Nov

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 11:17 IST
Fuel supply by Coal India to power sector drops 9 pc to 291 MT in Apr-Nov

The supply of coal by state-owned Coal India to the power sector registered a decline of 8.9 per cent to 291.4 million tonnes in April-November this year. The world's largest coal miner had supplied 320 million tonnes (MT) of coal in April-November period of the previous fiscal, according to latest government data.

The fuel supply by Coal India (CIL) during the month of November also registered a decline of 9.9 per cent to 38.8 MT, against 43.1 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, the data showed. Coal dispatch by state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) also dropped marginally by 1.7 per cent to 34.4 MT in the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal, against 35 MT in the year-ago period.

The fuel supply by SCCL during the month of November also dropped by 6.1 per cent to 4.6 MT, against 4.9 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal. Stating rain as the 'enemy of the coal sector', a government official had recently blamed extended monsoon for the loss of coal output for a few months from July onwards in the current fiscal.

CIL saw its production decline by 7.7 per cent to 330.4 MT in April-November period, over 358.3 MT in the year-ago period. The state-owned firm had earlier said that it will produce 750 million tonnes of coal in the next financial year.

The firm will further produce 1 billion tonnes of coal by FY2024, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had said. The the public sector undertaking is currently given the target of producing 660 million tonnes of coal amounting to 82 per cent of the country's coal output.

Joshi had said that with the demand for power rising steeply, there is enough opportunity for both government and private sectors to produce coal without adversely impacting each other.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Pope Francis appeal nations to embrace refugees in Christmas Day message

Pope Francis has, once again, directed the worlds attention to the plight of migrants in his annual Christmas speech, appealing to all countries to take responsibility and embrace the refugees who have been displaced from areas plagued by c...

NBA roundup: Leonard, Clippers overtake Lakers

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 111-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening. Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points off the bench, and Paul George h...

BJP's NPR dangerous, different from one in 2010: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Central government over the National Population Register NPR and said that it is dangerous and different from the one implemented by the UPA in 2010. In a series to tweets...

Sena MP says letter on support to CAA 'fake'

Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil on Thursday claimed that a letter purportedly pledging his support to the Citizenship Amendment Act is fake. His comments came after reports in a section of media said the lawmaker wrote to the administration of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019