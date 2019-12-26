Left Menu
Crisil upgrades Gujarat Gas' long-term bank facilities to AA+/stable

Crisil has upgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities of Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL) to AA-plus with a stable outlook from AA-positive.

The company is strategically aligned to energise India's natural gas vision. Image Credit: ANI

Crisil has upgraded its rating on the long-term bank facilities of Gujarat Gas Ltd (GGL) to AA-plus with a stable outlook from AA-positive. The upgrade reflects expectations of an improvement in GGL's credit profile over the medium term. Sustainable improvement in cash accruals is expected to improve GGL's financial risk profile notwithstanding the sizeable capital expenditure (capex) programme.

GGL has reported healthy growth in operating profit led by higher gas sales volumes and benign cost of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (R-LNG) in the first half of fiscal 2020, said Crisil. The volume growth was mainly driven by higher gas sales in the Morbi industrial area. In March, the National Green Tribunal's order of banning the use of coal gasifiers in Morbi (Gujarat) region led to migration of industrial customers, mainly ceramic tile manufacturers, to piped natural gas from coal.

The commercialisation of new geographical areas will further support the volume growth. The company has an annual capex plan of Rs 700 crore to 800 crore to be largely funded through internal accruals. GGL has received authorisation to set up city gas distribution (CGO) network in seven new geographical areas won under the round 9 and round 10 bid conducted by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.

Further, it plans to expand the network within existing geographical areas as well. The project risk on account of sizeable capex and newer geographies is partially mitigated by GGL's long-standing experience in CGO business. The rating continues to reflect the company's sizeable scale of operations as the largest CGO entity in India, its healthy financial risk profile and stable profitability levels.

These strengths are partially offset by its exposure to volatility in R-LNG and domestic natural gas prices and exposure to regulatory risks, said Crisil. (ANI)

