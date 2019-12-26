Huawei rings in the New Year with an exciting range of offers

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group, India, adds on to the early New Year festivities for Huawei fans - announces the 'Together 2020 campaign', where consumers can avail of special offers on the purchase of Huawei products. The campaign will run from December 25 to January 5 across both offline as well as online platforms.

Customers who purchase Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, Huawei P30 Lite or Huawei Watch GT 2 will get free Mini Speaker worth Rs 2999 for free. On the purchase of Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Pro, they will get free Huawei FreeLace worth Rs 6999 absolutely free. With exceptional looks coupled with best-in-class design and features, Huawei's range of smartphones and wearables offer unmatched consumer experiences that complements their modern fast-paced lifestyles. The sixteen-day period offers consumers a window to buy Huawei's best-selling smartphones and smart watches, at jaw-dropping discounts and combo offers.

Products available on offers Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

The all-new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is Huawei's first ever pop-up camera smartphone. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 sports a 16MP Auto Pop-up front camera with f/2.2 aperture and comes with 16MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, f/2.4 aperture and f/2.4 aperture respectively. The smartphone boasts of a 4000 mAh powerful battery. One of the most versatile premium devices in the market, the Y9 Prime 2019 packs in all that you need and much more.

Priced at Rs 15,990, Y9 Prime will be available on both online and offline platform with the free Mini Speaker worth Rs 2999. Huawei P30 lite

The P30 lite has been acclaimed for its flagship kind of features, such as stunning design, ultra-wide camera lens and a 32 MP camera. Also its big, bold and beautiful, 6.15" FHD display with a delicate Dewdrop notch is a gorgeous canvas for consumers to live their lives, watching brilliant colours unfold. The smartphone will be available with the free Mini Speaker worth Rs 2999 on both online as well as offline platforms.

Huawei P30 Pro The Huawei P30 Pro is designed to rewrite the rules of smartphone photography with numerous breakthrough technology innovations and ingenious Camera design.

The quad-camera setup of the Huawei P30 Pro consists of a 20-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 40-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel zoom lens, and a Time of Flight sensor, which capture incredible photos and videos, making the overall photography experience, incredibly astonishing. A Freelace worth Rs 6999 will be available on the purchase of Huawei P30 Pro on both online as well as offline platform

Huawei Mate 20 Pro The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the company's flagship smartphone and the first Mate series phone in India. The premium device boasts of a triple rear camera setup and comes with some of the world-first features such as reverse wireless charging. It is also the first phone to run on a 7nm chipset. The handset comes equipped with a Leica Triple Camera setup at the back, Dual-NPU and Huawei's SuperCharge technology, that uses a high-speed 40W charging.

