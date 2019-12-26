Carpools facilitated by Quick Ride witnesses a 4X Growth in 2019

Left Menu
2019 has been a phenomenal year for Quick Ride with over 22,00,000 new users registered across Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Kolkata in 2019.

  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 17:51 IST
Quick Ride logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): 2019 has been a phenomenal year for Quick Ride with over 22,00,000 new users registered across Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kerala, and Kolkata in 2019. The Bengaluru based start-up entered the market in 2015 and has recorded a growth of 3X this year with an overall registered user base growing to 3.2 Million Users.

In the same period, Quick Ride has witnessed 4X growth in the number of carpools facilitated by the company compared to 2018. Quick Ride users have shared 2,75,00,000 rides with their fellow car-poolers and have prevented the release of 53,000 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2019 just by sharing vehicles. The company has seen a steep rise in women users with around 6,30,000 women registered on the application in the past year.

Car-pooling as a concept has gained momentum in metropolitan cities that are bogged down by traffic congestion and vehicular pollution. However, carpooling today stands out primarily because it is both affordable and environmentally sustainable, users of the application can assess and analyse their contribution to reducing their carbon footprint on the application. Quick Ride also has a steady base of regular users of the application with over 100000 plus users across 6000 companies completed 100 Carpools each.

"We are happy that commuters across various cities are now car-pooling to work daily. People have recognized the need to reduce the growing traffic congestion and air pollution in the country. The past one year has made be hopeful and instilled faith in the conscientious citizens to bring about detrimental changes in their consumption patterns," said KNM Rao, co-founder and CEO of Quick Ride. "Technology has helped make this experience smooth and hassle-free which has contributed majorly to its popularity. Our goal is to reduce one million cars from the roads every day, and prevent at least 3000 tons of carbon emission every day by the end of 2020. With the support of our users, we will continue to expand across all the developing cities in India and propagate car-pooling as a mainstream mode of transportation," added Rao.

Quick Ride owes its success to the office going community, who are sharing the empty seats in their cars with colleagues. Over the years, Quick Ride has partnered with various corporates to raise awareness on car-pooling. The past year saw the likes of Tech Mahindra, Bosch, Capgemini, Verizon, QUALCOMM, Amazon, Deloitte, HDFC, Biocon, Society General, L&T, Ericsson, EY-India, TATA ELXSI, Maruti Suzuki, Harman and Reliance-JIO collaborating with Quick Ride to educate and encourage employees to adopt car-pooling.

Additionally, Business Parks managed by Candor Tech Space, Embassy Group and Ascendas, for example, have identified the importance of carpooling and have begun collaborating with Quick Ride to make carpooling and daily commuting seamless to employees. According to a report by the leading global scientific panel working on the sustainable management of natural resources, the carbon footprint of the use and production of cars in G7, China or India would decline by 20 per cent if one in four journeys in these countries is a shared ride. Car-pooling is an integral part of the shared mobility eco-system.

Carpooling will not only reduce the vehicles from the road but will also decrease carbon footprint and drastically cut down on transit time. With the growing customer base, Quick Ride is offering a reliable carpooling service which provides an affordable and safe alternative. Thus making carpooling a true sustainable transportation solution that is here to stay. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

