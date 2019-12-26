IHCL inks mgmt contract with Skipping Stones for 50-room Vivanta hotel in Gangtok

Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of a management contract with Skipping Stones for a 50-room Vivanta hotel in Gangtok, Sikkim, according to an official release. With this, the group will have its second property in the state.

Taj Guras Kutir, Gangtok, was the first hotel in Sikkim signed by IHCL, which is currently under development. "Sikkim is very famous for its ecotourism – trekking, mountaineering, river rafting and other nature oriented offerings. The signing of IHCL's second hotel in Gangtok demonstrates our commitment to the region, taking our tally to 11 hotels across our brandscape," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said.

The hotel, spread over 3.5 acres, is located at Gangtok's neighbouring town Pakyong and is a short drive from the new airport. It is a brownfield project which is slated to open in mid-2020.

Commenting on the partnership, Skipping Stones Director Sradha Sharma said, "We are delighted to partner with IHCL. We will be introducing the Vivanta brand to Sikkim with this hotel." IHCL has 11 hotels in the north east region, West Bengal and Bhutan, including five under development.

The company is aiming at a Vivanta in every state capital with the brandscape expected to touch 25 hotels by 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.