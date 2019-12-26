Left Menu
Development News Edition

IHCL inks mgmt contract with Skipping Stones for 50-room Vivanta hotel in Gangtok

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 18:55 IST
IHCL inks mgmt contract with Skipping Stones for 50-room Vivanta hotel in Gangtok

Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of a management contract with Skipping Stones for a 50-room Vivanta hotel in Gangtok, Sikkim, according to an official release. With this, the group will have its second property in the state.

Taj Guras Kutir, Gangtok, was the first hotel in Sikkim signed by IHCL, which is currently under development. "Sikkim is very famous for its ecotourism – trekking, mountaineering, river rafting and other nature oriented offerings. The signing of IHCL's second hotel in Gangtok demonstrates our commitment to the region, taking our tally to 11 hotels across our brandscape," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development Suma Venkatesh said.

The hotel, spread over 3.5 acres, is located at Gangtok's neighbouring town Pakyong and is a short drive from the new airport. It is a brownfield project which is slated to open in mid-2020.

Commenting on the partnership, Skipping Stones Director Sradha Sharma said, "We are delighted to partner with IHCL. We will be introducing the Vivanta brand to Sikkim with this hotel." IHCL has 11 hotels in the north east region, West Bengal and Bhutan, including five under development.

The company is aiming at a Vivanta in every state capital with the brandscape expected to touch 25 hotels by 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

J&K: 2 missing women rescued

Two women, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, were rescued on Thursday, police said. Thirty-seven-year-old Bindia Sambayal was found in Hiranagar by a police team, they said.The married woman had been missing since No...

29 pc of Indians feel women's safety should be focus of 2020: Survey

Around a third of urban Indians 29 per cent feel safety for women should be the countrys focus in 2020, a survey has revealed. Less than half of this number feel the economic condition 12 per cent and job market 11 per cent should receive a...

Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi to be Chief Guest at National Tribal Dance Festival

Member of Parliament and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the Chief Guest for the inaugural program of the National Tribal Dance Festival, which will commence on December 27. The program will be presided over by Chief Minister Bhupesh B...

Airstrikes kill 17 Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan

Daykundi Afghanistan, Dec 26 SputnikANI The Afghan forces launched an attack in the central province of Oruzgan that killed 13 Taliban terrorists, while the international coalition struck Daykundi province killing four militants, the 205th ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019