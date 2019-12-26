Left Menu
Development News Edition

China launches rail line to provide fastest access to 'bastion of poverty'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 19:36 IST
China launches rail line to provide fastest access to 'bastion of poverty'

China on Thursday put into operation a train service in a tough hilly area, which despite its scenic mountains has remained a "major bastion of poverty", official media reported. The rail line links Qianjiang district of the southwestern Chongqing Municipality and the city of Changde in central Hunan Province, passing through seven railway stations with a maximum speed of 200 kph in its initial phase of operation.

The 335-km rail line boasts a station in the city of Zhangjiajie, known for its pillar-like mountains that are said to have influenced the scenery in the Hollywood movie 'Avatar', the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The railway project is regarded as both an engineering feat and a powerful aid to the local poverty reduction drive in Qianjiang, which has remained a "major bastion of poverty".

The project is part of a major rail line connecting Chongqing, Changsha in Hunan and Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province. The design of the rail line started in 2009 and its construction began in December 2014.

"We have successfully solved the global problem of how to pass rail lines through treacherous karst regions," said Liu Tingxi, chief designer of the rail line, referring to the limestone region with sinkholes, underground streams and caverns. About 143 km of the rail line passes through the Karst region, Liu said, adding that "it is where the attractive scenery is, but also where the risks for the project lie".

Due to the mountainous terrain of the region, constructors built 104 tunnels and 196 bridges, whose total length accounts for about three-quarters of the rail line, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Govt brought CAA to divert attention from 'massive failures'

The CAA was brought by the NDA government to divert attention of the people from its massive failures on the economic front and Congress was opposed to the measure as it was against the Constitution, AICC spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil claimed ...

J&K: 2 missing women rescued

Two women, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, were rescued on Thursday, police said. Thirty-seven-year-old Bindia Sambayal was found in Hiranagar by a police team, they said.The married woman had been missing since No...

29 pc of Indians feel women's safety should be focus of 2020: Survey

Around a third of urban Indians 29 per cent feel safety for women should be the countrys focus in 2020, a survey has revealed. Less than half of this number feel the economic condition 12 per cent and job market 11 per cent should receive a...

Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi to be Chief Guest at National Tribal Dance Festival

Member of Parliament and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the Chief Guest for the inaugural program of the National Tribal Dance Festival, which will commence on December 27. The program will be presided over by Chief Minister Bhupesh B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019