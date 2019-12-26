MSRTC extends deadline for getting smart card for concessions

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday announced that smart cards for availing of various fare concessions would not be made compulsory till April 1, 2020. Earlier, the state-owned undertaking had said that smart cards will be compulsory for senior citizens, various award winners, accredited journalists and patients who want to avail of fare concessions from January 1.

In a release, the MSRTC said the decision was taken after considering the concerns raised by several public representatives and senior citizens with transport minister Subhash Desai. For students who avail of fare concessions, smart cards will not be compulsory till June 1, 2020.

But for monthly and quarterly pass holders, these cards will be compulsory from February 1, 2020. Since June 2019 the MSRTC started registration for issuing smart cards.

So far 30, 97,726 people have obtained smart cards. Disabled passengers who avail of various concessions do not need smart cards, MSRTC spokesperson said.

The cards are being issued through a private agency. With over 18,000 buses in its fleet, MSRTC is one of the biggest road transport corporations in the county. Every day over 60 lakh passengers travel on its buses..

