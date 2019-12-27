Cottonseed oil cake futures jump on robust demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday jumped by Rs 17 to Rs 2,254 per quintal in futures trade due to accumulation of positions amid upbeat trend in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for January delivery rose by Rs 17, or 0.76 per cent, to Rs 2,254 per quintal in 65,330 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake contracts for February gained Rs 23, or 1.02 per cent, to Rs 2,275 per quintal in 41,140 lots. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

