Sundaram-Clayton declares 3 non-working days at its plants

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 13:54 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 13:54 IST
Sundaram-Clayton declares 3 non-working days at its plants Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI): Auto-component maker Sundaram- Clayton Ltd on Friday said it has declared three days as non- working days following the business slowdown in the automobile industry. "The company's major plants have declared December 28, 30 and 31 as non-working days due to business slowdown across sectors", the city-based TVS Group company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Several automobile firms, including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd had also announced non-working days for their factories in the past due to the slowdown in the automobile sector. Early this month, commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland had declared non-working days in a few plants to align production at its facilities in line with market demand.

Shares of Sundaram-Clayton Ltd were trading at Rs 2,050 apiece in the BSE this afternoon..

