VP Naidu to inaugurate LPG Bottling Plant built by BPCL in Odisha

The Vice President of India was scheduled to travel to Balangir, Odisha today to inaugurate the LPG Bottling Plant built by BPCL. He was also to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Rajendra College there.

But due to inclement weather in Balangir, the Vice President's helicopter could not depart from Raipur airport. He waited for over three hours at Raipur airport but visibility still remained poor. Therefore, he conveyed his good wishes through an audio message.

In the message, the Vice President expressed his regret for not being able to meet and greet the people of Odisha on this important occasion. He extended his warm greetings to BPCL and the people of western Odisha on getting a new LPG Bottling Plant that would cater to around 20 lakh households by filling 42 lakh cylinders per annum.

He appreciated the progress made in providing LPG connections under PM Ujjwala Yojana and termed the access to clean energy an integral part of government's women empowerment efforts.

He expressed hope that the new bottling plant in Balangir will give further fillip to these efforts and make women's lives easier and healthier by ensuring the timely supply of LPG in the region.

Shri Naidu also extended good wishes and greetings to the students, faculty members and alumni of Rajendra College, Balangir who are celebrating Platinum Jubilee of the college.

The college was founded by Shri Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo, the king of erstwhile Patna State and later Chief Minister of Odisha, in 1944.

Shri Naidu appreciated the vision and farsightedness of Shri Deo who could realize the importance of good education for the progress and well being of society so early.

VP conveyed his best wishes to all students for their future endeavors and hoped that they would use their knowledge and skills to serve people and take the nation onto the path of greater glory.

(With Inputs from PIB)

