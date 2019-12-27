Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu to inaugurate LPG Bottling Plant built by BPCL in Odisha

But due to inclement weather in Balangir, the Vice President’s helicopter could not depart from Raipur airport. He waited for over three hours at Raipur airport but visibility still remained poor.

VP Naidu to inaugurate LPG Bottling Plant built by BPCL in Odisha
In the message, the Vice President expressed his regret for not being able to meet and greet the people of Odisha on this important occasion.  Image Credit: ANI

The Vice President of India was scheduled to travel to Balangir, Odisha today to inaugurate the LPG Bottling Plant built by BPCL. He was also to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Rajendra College there.

But due to inclement weather in Balangir, the Vice President's helicopter could not depart from Raipur airport. He waited for over three hours at Raipur airport but visibility still remained poor. Therefore, he conveyed his good wishes through an audio message.

In the message, the Vice President expressed his regret for not being able to meet and greet the people of Odisha on this important occasion. He extended his warm greetings to BPCL and the people of western Odisha on getting a new LPG Bottling Plant that would cater to around 20 lakh households by filling 42 lakh cylinders per annum.

He appreciated the progress made in providing LPG connections under PM Ujjwala Yojana and termed the access to clean energy an integral part of government's women empowerment efforts.

He expressed hope that the new bottling plant in Balangir will give further fillip to these efforts and make women's lives easier and healthier by ensuring the timely supply of LPG in the region.

Shri Naidu also extended good wishes and greetings to the students, faculty members and alumni of Rajendra College, Balangir who are celebrating Platinum Jubilee of the college.

The college was founded by Shri Rajendra Narayan Singh Deo, the king of erstwhile Patna State and later Chief Minister of Odisha, in 1944.

Shri Naidu appreciated the vision and farsightedness of Shri Deo who could realize the importance of good education for the progress and well being of society so early.

VP conveyed his best wishes to all students for their future endeavors and hoped that they would use their knowledge and skills to serve people and take the nation onto the path of greater glory.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Quake strikes near Iran nuclear power plant

Tehran, Dec 27 AFP An earthquake struck Iran on Friday less than 50 kilometres 30 miles from the countrys only nuclear power plant, monitors said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage. The US Geological Survey said th...

Bengal cooperative banks lent Rs 36,000cr in last 5 years:

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Friday said the cooperative banks in the state have lent Rs 36,000 crore in the last five years and urged the lenders to extend the services in rural areas. In a bid to bring unbanked areas under ...

Fulfilling promise made to locals: Shivakumar on construction of 114 ft Jesus Christ statue

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that he was fulfilling a promise made to locals by constructing the statue of Jesus Christ and the move should not be seen in the political context. People ha...

PCB dispels impressions that Pak players were ignored for Bangla T20s

The PCB has dispelled impressions that Pakistani players were ignored for next years T20 games between Asia XI and World XI, saying they were invited by BCB but will not be available as the dates are clashing with the Pakistan Premier Leagu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019