Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman to meet heads of PSBs to discuss credit situation, economy on Saturday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 16:34 IST
Sitharaman to meet heads of PSBs to discuss credit situation, economy on Saturday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will hold a meeting with heads of public sector banks to discuss various issues including the recently announced government measures to prop up the economy, sources said. The finance minister's meeting with chief executives and managing directors of banks ahead of the Union Budget assumes significance in view of the critical role the banking sector plays in boosting consumer demand across sectors.

Sitharaman is expected to present her second Budget on February 1, 2020. According to sources, she will also review Budget announcement on absorption of Merchant Discount Rate charges by banks, overdraft facility to PM Jan Dhan Yojana account holders through RuPay debit Card.

"I, therefore, propose that the business establishments with annual turnover more than Rs 50 crore shall offer such low-cost digital modes of payment to their customers and no charges or Merchant Discount Rate shall be imposed on customers as well as merchants. "RBI and banks will absorb these costs from the savings that will accrue to them on account of handling less cash as people move to these digital modes of payment," she had said in her Budget speech in July.

Performance review of online platform for auction of secured assets under SARFAESI Act is also one of the agenda for the meeting, sources added. The meeting is also expected to take up discussion on non-performing asset recovery through both NCLT and non-NCLT means, the sources said.

Banks have recovered Rs 4,01,393 crore over the previous four financial years, including record recovery of Rs 1,56,702 crore during 2018-19. The meeting is expected to take stock of the banking sector and pushing loan growth, the sources said adding that the banks may be nudged to further cut interest rates to fully pass on transmission of the repo rate cut.

Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) making credit cheaper, lending rates are rising for borrowers after accounting for inflation and falling economic growth. Economic growth has fallen to an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter and is widely expected to slip further with almost all key components of the economy contracting.

The RBI has responded by cutting rates by 110 basis points to a nine-year low of 5.40 per cent. As bad loan recognition process nears completion, gross non-performing loans of banks improved to 9.1 per cent as of end-September 2019, compared to 11.2 per cent in 2017-18, says an RBI report.

However, the numbers indicate major improvement on a full-year basis, as in 2017-18, the ratio stood at a high of 11.2 per cent and slipped to 9.1 per cent in 2018-19, the RBI said in its annual report on trends and progress of banking in 2018-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Churchill Brothers look to continue winning run in match against Indian Arrows

Churchill Brothers would look to continue their winning run when they take on Indian Arrows in their second home I-League match here on Saturday. Churchill, who played their last match on December 12 against Mohun Bagan in Kolkata, are comi...

Woman falls from train, injured in UP's Bareilly

A woman got injured when she allegedly fell from a train in Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly district, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday when a woman, said to be around 27 years old, was travelling to Lucknow on the Kashi Vi...

One dead, four hurt in Himachal factory explosion

One person was killed and four others were injured due to an explosion in the furnace of a factory in Himachal Pradeshs Solan district on Friday, the police said.The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, Baddi Superintendent of Police...

Goa has been cheated over Mahadayi river issue: Governor

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that the state has been cheated on the issue of Mahadayi river and Karnatakas plan to divert its water for irrigation purposes was unacceptable. He was talking to a local TV channel here on Thursday. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019