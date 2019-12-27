Left Menu
Haryana: LT Foods inaugurates manufacturing facility at Sonepat

Daawat Kameda India Pvt Ltd, a 51

  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 17:27 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 17:27 IST
Haryana: LT Foods inaugurates manufacturing facility at Sonepat
The company will use locally-sourced ingredients and raw materials.. Image Credit: ANI

Daawat Kameda India Pvt Ltd, a 51:49 joint venture between LT Foods and Kameda Seika of Japan, inaugurated a new manufacturing facility at Sonepat on Friday. LT Foods is a leading rice-based food company with global brands of Basmati like Daawat and Royal, and other specialty rice, organic foods, and rice-based convenience products.

Kameda Seika, a Japanese snack food major, had formed the joint venture in 2017 to manufacture rice-based premium snacks in India. Based on changing consumer needs, preferences and demand for healthy snacks, Kameda Seika ventured into the premium snacks category with its rice-based snacks 'Kari Kari.'

After the test launch in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore across Modern Trade Stores, the joint venture company will now manufacture these rice-based snacks India at the new facility in Sonepat. The company will use locally-sourced ingredients and raw materials besides expanding its distribution pan India, it said in a statement.

On BSE Ltd, LT Foods stock closed 6.43 per cent higher on Friday at Rs 22.35 apiece. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

