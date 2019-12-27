Travel to be more technologically-advanced in coming decade: Survey

Travel will become more and more sustainable and technologically-advanced in the coming decade and the modern-day travellers will look for enhanced services while experiencing the world, says a survey. The online survey, conducted during August 9-28 and commissioned by Booking.com, was independently conducted among 22,000 adults who have taken a trip in the last 12 months or plan to take a trip in the next 12 months.

"As we proceed towards a new decade, we will see travel becoming more and more sustainable and technologically-advanced, further aided by enhanced services and offerings that enable the modern day inquisitive traveller to experience the world," Booking.com Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka and Maldives, Ritu Mehrotra said. Further, the survey report revealed that 77 per cent of Indian travellers want tech to offer them 'wildcard' and surprise options that would introduce them to something entirely new in the coming year.

About 62 per cent of Indian travellers want to play a part in reducing over-tourism compared to the global average of 54 per cent, it said. Two in three Indians agreed that they would swap their original destination for a lesser known but similar alternative if they knew it would leave less of an environmental impact (66 per cent) against the global average of 51 per cent, it said.

The survey also revealed that over three in four Indian travellers are keen to have access to an app or website that recommends destinations where an increase in tourism would have a positive impact on the local community (78 per cent) from the global average of 60 per cent. In 2020, 66 per cent of Indian travellers plan to take slower modes of transport to reduce their environmental impact, compared to the global average of 48 per cent.

Over three in four agree they would prefer to take a longer route to experience more of the journey itself (76 per cent), from the global average of 61 per cent.

