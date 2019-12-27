Left Menu
Development News Edition

GMD/CEO of Dangote Cement to retire on Jan 31

Engr. Makoju, popularly called Mr. Cement, is bowing out after 45 years of transformational leadership in the cement industry.

GMD/CEO of Dangote Cement to retire on Jan 31
Engr. Makoju belongs to several professional bodies including the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Nigerian Institute of Management and British Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

The Group Managing Director/CEO of Dangote Cement Plc (Dangote.com), Engr. Joseph Makoju mni will retire as GMD/CEO effective January 31, 2020, a position he has held since 2018; according to a report from the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Engr. Makoju, popularly called Mr. Cement, is bowing out after 45 years of transformational leadership in the cement industry. The Board has however approved the appointment of Mr. Michel Puchercos as his replacement as the Group CEO, effective 1st February 2020.

The outgoing GMD/CEO of Nigeria's largest cement manufacturer, holds a B. Sc (1st Class) honors degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Nottingham, UK and an M.Phil. in Mechanical Engineering from the same university. He is also an alumnus (mni) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

Before his current position, Makoju as an Honorary Adviser to the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, from 2009 to 2018. He was also Chief Operating Officer, Dangote Cement. He has worked in several world-class organisations including Shell-BP; Blue Circle (UK), and WAPCO which he headed as Managing Director/CE for about a decade before taking up an appointment as Managing Director/CE of the National Electric Power Authority (now Power Holding Company of Nigeria).

He served as Special Adviser (Electric Power) to the President, the Federal Republic of Nigeria under two separate Administrations. He was the pioneer Chairman of the Board of the West African Power Pool for eight years and remains today an Honorary Member of the board. He is also Chairman of the Cement Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CMAN).

Engr. Makoju belongs to several professional bodies including the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Nigerian Institute of Management and British Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

He holds a number of awards including a national honor from the Federal Republic of Nigeria - Officer of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (OFR) and a national honor from the Republic of Niger - Grand Commander of the Special Order of Merit (GCSO).

Mr. Puchercos, who until his latest appointment, was the Group Managing Director and Country CEO of Lafarge AFRICA (March 2016 – Jan 2020), a company listed on the Premium Stock Exchange (Lagos).

He has more than twenty years' experience in the Cement industry. He had worked extensively at Lafarge, including as the President & Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Halla Cement, Director of Strategy and Systems at Lafarge Gypsum through Chief Executive Officer of Bamburi Cement, Kenya, Hima Cement, Uganda and Chairman, Mbeya Cement, Tanzania.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Over 5 lakh candidates cleared Central Teachers Eligibility Test: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced the results of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test CTET and said that over five lakh candidates have qualified the exam. The CBSE had conducted the Central Teachers Eligibility ...

Krish Srikkanth, Anjum Chopra to get CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Awards

Former India captain and member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Krish Srikkanth will be the recipient of this years prestigious CK Nayudu Lifetime Award given by the BCCI. Former India womens captain Anjum Chopra is the co-recipient of t...

Row breaks out over Cong-leader sponsored Christ statue in

A row broke out in Karnataka on Friday over senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar sponsoring construction of a 114-foot statue of Jesus Christ with the ruling BJP terming it as an appeasement policy and the state government seeking a report...

President hosts 'At Home' at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderbad

President Ram Nath Kovind, on a visit here for his customary southern sojourn, hosted At Home at the Rashtrapati Nilayam on Friday. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his ministerial colleagues ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019