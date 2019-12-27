Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hawaii tour copter with 7 aboard is missing, search underway

  • PTI
  • |
  • Honolulu
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 22:39 IST
Hawaii tour copter with 7 aboard is missing, search underway

Honolulu, Dec 27 (AP) A tour helicopter with seven people aboard disappeared in Hawaii, and a search was underway in weather conditions described as challenging, the US Coast Guard said. The owner of the helicopter contacted the Coast Guard about 45 minutes after the aircraft was due back from a tour of Kauai's Na Pali Coast on Thursday evening, a Coast Guard statement said.

The Eurocopter AS350 helicopter took off from the town of Lihue, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said Friday. The helicopter has an electronic locator, but no signals had been received, according to the Coast Guard.

The helicopter was carrying a pilot and six passengers, two of whom were believed to be minors, the Coast Guard said. “The weather conditions are challenging," said Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu. "We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard.” According to the Coast Guard statement, clouds and rain at the scene rendered visibility at 4 miles (6.4 kilometers), with winds at 28 mph (45 kph). Friday's forecast predicted winds were at about 23 mph (37 kph).

A helicopter and crew was launched from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, and additional support was provided by the U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 at Kaneohe Bay. A Coast Guard cutter and crew were also launched from Honolulu. Further searches with a search-and-rescue airplane and crew and fresh helicopter crew were scheduled for first light, if necessary.

According to the release, helicopter tours are common above the island of Kauai, much of which is a state park. (AP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Bairar SHO accused of raping minor

Police here are investigating a case against a station house officer SHO who has been accused of raping a minor girl, said Superintendent of Police SP Rajesh Singh Chandel on Friday. A case had been registered regarding the kidnapping and r...

Rajnath launches dashboard of department of defence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched Dashboard of Department Defence DoD, Ministry of Defence here. A press release from the Defence Ministry said, The internal Dashboard will be used for effective monitoring of budget expendit...

UPDATE 1-German cabin crew union says to strike next week at Germanwings

German cabin crew will go on strike from Monday to Wednesday next week at Lufthansas budget airline Germanwings, the UFO labor union said Friday.The strike is an escalation of a months-long dispute with Lufthansa and its subsidiaries over ...

Bruins D Krug placed on injured reserve

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve prior to the teams opener of a home-and-home set against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Krug sustained an upper-body injury after absorbing a hit from forward Tom Wilson in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019