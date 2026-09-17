Cyber Storm at Sea: US Coast Guard Intervenes in Gulf of Mexico

In an unusual operation, the US Coast Guard and FBI boarded two commercial vessels bound for the United States in the Gulf of Mexico after hackers reportedly infiltrated their computer networks. This announcement was made by the agencies on Thursday.

The joint operations, conducted on August 21 and August 24, followed indications that the vessels' networks were compromised amidst ongoing cyber incidents linked to US-Iran tensions. The Coast Guard stated that 'foreign cyber actors' were involved, though details remain scant.

Maritime security expert Corey Ranslem of Dryad Global identified one of the ships as Liberian-flagged VL Prosperity, previously disrupted by a cyberattack. As cyber threats in maritime routes increase, experts warn of more frequent incidents.