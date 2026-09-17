Cyber Storm at Sea: US Coast Guard Intervenes in Gulf of Mexico

US Coast Guard and FBI boarded two commercial vessels in the Gulf of Mexico after hackers targeted their networks. The operations highlight increased cyber threats amid US-Iran tensions. Maritime security firm Dryad Global confirmed one ship was VL Prosperity, reportedly attacked in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 23:07 IST
Cyber Storm at Sea: US Coast Guard Intervenes in Gulf of Mexico
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In an unusual operation, the US Coast Guard and FBI boarded two commercial vessels bound for the United States in the Gulf of Mexico after hackers reportedly infiltrated their computer networks. This announcement was made by the agencies on Thursday.

The joint operations, conducted on August 21 and August 24, followed indications that the vessels' networks were compromised amidst ongoing cyber incidents linked to US-Iran tensions. The Coast Guard stated that 'foreign cyber actors' were involved, though details remain scant.

Maritime security expert Corey Ranslem of Dryad Global identified one of the ships as Liberian-flagged VL Prosperity, previously disrupted by a cyberattack. As cyber threats in maritime routes increase, experts warn of more frequent incidents.

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