Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gazprom says paid Ukraine $2.9 bn to settle gas dispute

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 23:26 IST
Gazprom says paid Ukraine $2.9 bn to settle gas dispute

Moscow, Dec 27 (AFP) Russian energy giant Gazprom has paid $2.9 billion to Ukraine's Naftogaz to settle a long-running dispute over transit fees for gas transported to Europe, the company said Friday. "Gazprom carried out the payment of $2.9 billion in accordance with the decision of the Stockholm arbitration court," a Gazprom spokeswoman told AFP.

Naftogaz executive director Yuriy Vitrenko confirmed receipt of the payment in a post on Facebook. Last year's ruling by the Stockholm court had been a major stumbling block to agreeing a new gas transit deal between Moscow and Kiev.

The Russian gas giant had previously rejected the claim but President Vladimir Putin said this month Russia wanted to find a solution. In a statement, Naftogaz said the two sides were continuing talks about "the terms of further cooperation" after the current deal expires.

Last week Moscow and Kiev signed a preliminary deal on the transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, after months of difficult talks but ahead of the looming New Year deadline. Putin said earlier this month that Moscow wants to keep some gas flowing through Ukraine, despite having built several pipelines to Europe since the current deal was agreed a decade ago.

He added that Moscow had no desire to use its natural resources to strongarm Ukraine into a deal against its will -- something Russia has often been accused of. "We are interested in Ukraine getting the resources, and our clients in Europe being calm, knowing that our relations with our neighbours are normal," he said.

Ukraine earns around $3 billion per year from sending Russian gas to Europe but ties between the two countries have been shredded since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014 and supported a separatist insurgency in the east. Transit problems for Russian gas began after the fall of the Soviet Union when an independent Ukraine won control of the pipeline infrastructure.

Several supply crises followed, with Russia using gas as a weapon against Ukraine and cutting supplies repeatedly in the early 1990s. The current contract between Russia and Ukraine was signed following the last gas crisis which ended up disrupting European supplies in 2010. (AFP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Spotify to suspend political advertising in 2020

Spotify Technology SA said on Friday it would pause selling political advertisements on its music streaming platform in early 2020. The worlds most popular paid music streaming service, with nearly 141 million users tuning into its ad-suppo...

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 aboard

No trace has been found of a helicopter missing in Hawaii with seven people aboard but an air, sea and ground search was to continue at daybreak Friday, the United States Coast Guard said. The owner of the tour helicopter reported it missin...

Italy transport ministry, Atlantia's motorway unit discuss road safety

The Italian transport ministry and officials from motorway operator Autostrade per LItalia discussed safety issues on the road network on Friday, the ministry said. In a statement it said it had asked Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure gr...

Iraqi military base housing U.S. forces attacked with rockets - statement

Several rockets were launched into Iraqs K1 military base near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Friday, the Iraqi military said in a statement without elaborating.The base, which lies 15 km 9 miles northwest of Kirkuk, houses U.S. military fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019