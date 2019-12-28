Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital - An influential kidney care hospital in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital is a multi-specialty healthcare center in Powai, Mumbai. Experience and knowledge of Dr LH Hiranandani are behind this brilliant project. Today, the hospital is influentially serving the entire city with the best facilities, equipment, and staff. Taking the responsibility of the super-specialty hospital as the CEO, Dr Sujit Chaterjee, believes that it is a superb chance to dedicate his skills and mastery and make consistent manoeuvrings to look after the progress of the hospital and mankind.

Being a multi-specialty healthcare organization it has emerged as the most prominent hospital in Mumbai for kidney diseases in the last few years. Everyone is dedicatedly working on bringing effective treatment and quality care to provide the most competent remedies for kidney diseases, transplantation, and kidney failure.

The Nephrology Department is outsourced to Apex Kidney Care the pioneer of perfection in renal care in Mumbai. With kidney transplant specialists, nephrologists, urologists and a unit of experts, the Nephrology Department is voluntarily serving humanity. Hiranandani Hospital used to perform kidney transplants. The department was highly acclaimed in the city.

* It has excellent diagnostics and efficient methodologies to evaluate pre-operative dialysis support, treat urology, chronic kidney diseases, kidney transplantation and all types of renal diseases, though the transplant program is in temporary abeyance. * The hospital runs a nephrology OPD which takes care of kidney patients completely.

* The nephrology services include- dialysis, hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and recommends transplants, wherever necessary. * It has is a facility of in-center nocturnal dialysis, in-center peritoneal dialysis, home dialysis, mobile dialysis, and many more services to serve the patients at its best.

* Patients are referred to nephrology specialists if they are suffering from disorders like- acute renal failure, slow and irreversible loss of kidney function, blood loss in urine, kidney stones, chronic UTI infections, and other severe signs and symptoms. * It also provides safe treatment with fully equipped endoscopic and laparoscopic surgeries.

* The nephrologists provide a detailed insight into transplantation and help the patients and their families to make the best suitable decision as per there health condition. Decorated with expert doctors and qualified teams of nurses and professionals it becomes a reliable multispecialty hospital in Mumbai.

The hospitality of this hospital is esteemed in the medical industry. It is recognized as a leading healthcare center to get accurate treatment in the city with specialists in medicine, surgery & transplant. Furthermore, the earlier success stories at Hiranandani Hospital for a kidney transplant were flawless. Apex Kidney Care - Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital is treating the patients with excellent lab facilities, in house and professionals with good expertise in clinical research.

