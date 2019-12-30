Left Menu
Development News Edition

TET Comes Early for FE CREDIT Cardholders, with a Bouquet of Incredible Offers from FE CREDIT

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Ho Chi Minh City
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 10:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 09:58 IST
TET Comes Early for FE CREDIT Cardholders, with a Bouquet of Incredible Offers from FE CREDIT

To commence TET celebrations early, VP Bank Finance Company Limited (FE CREDIT), one of Vietnam's largest Credit card issuers has announced the launch of three exciting card promotions.

  • 15X Oi Plus Points: Oi Plus is the only Rewards program, that incentivises everyday spends like groceries, mobile recharge etc. 1 point=1 VND, to ensure no confusion among cardholders. For this festive season, cardholders can get not 10X but 15X points on all spends.
  • Rewarding Utility payments: FE Mobile app provides cardholders the convenience of paying all the utility bills not just once but on a recurring basis. This festive season, all recurring payment enrolments will get a double dip benefit – Oi plus points and Cashback.
  • 2 clicks to get cash with a 5% discount: For any urgent cash needs during this season, cardholders can request cash with just 2 clicks and get a code which can be used to withdraw cash at bank branches and VN Post outlets. For all such transactions, customers will also receive a whopping 5% cashback.

Mr. Kalidas Ghose, CEO of FE CREDIT said, "As the market leader, FE CREDIT believes in making life Fast and Enriching for its valued cardholders."

Mr. Nimish Dwivedi, Credit Card Business Center Director of FE Credit continued, "These distinctly structured promotions are other examples of our key focus, which is to provide relevant benefits and value to our core segment of category entrants."

Ms. Winnie Wong, Country Manager Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, Mastercard said, "This festive season, FE CREDIT MasterCard® card members can enjoy togetherness and peace of mind when paying online with Mastercard ® SecureCode™, which provides an additional layer of online protection."

About FE CREDIT

A pioneer in Consumer Finance, FE CREDIT has established a solid foundation to become the market leader in the unsecured consumer loans and credit card market. FE CREDIT currently provides consumer finance services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans, credit cards and insurance. FE CREDIT has served nearly 10 million customers, co-operating with 8,500 partners across 12,000 Point of Sale (POS) outlets nationwide.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191230/2680015-1

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

With Harden, Westbrook out, Rockets have nothing for Pels

Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball scored 27 points each as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the short-handed Houston Rockets 127-112 on Sunday night. Jrue Holiday and ETwaun Moore added 25 each and Derrick Favors had 12 points and 16 rebo...

49ers win NFC West, No. 1 seed as Seahawks fall 1 yard short

Raheem Mostert rushed for two second-half touchdowns and the San Francisco 49ers made a late defensive stand to claim the NFC West crown and No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 26-21 victory at Seattle on Sunday night, the final game of t...

Maha Cabinet expansion: 10 Cong MLAs to take oath as ministers

Ten Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Ashok Chavan, will join the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra council of ministers during its expansion on Monday, party sources said. The swearing-in will take place at 1 pm in the Vidhan B...

Indian-Americans hold events in New York in support of CAA

Members of the Indian diaspora held events at different places here to express their support for the amended Citizenship Act, terming it as a historic step taken by the Indian government. According to the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019