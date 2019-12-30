TJAPSKBSK Organisation Organizing Seminar on Lac Culture for Economic Upliftment and Inspiring the Farmers to Take Initiatives

NEW DELHI, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapshil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra (TJAPSKBSK) ( Village.- Gentegori, P.O.- Palashy, P.S.- Dhaniakhali, Dist- hooghly, Pin- 712303 ), has been working in 204 blocks under 18 districts in West Bengal with 6500 employees is knocking the door of success. Employees are going to secure a permanent source of income as devoted employees of this organization.

This organization is providing spontaneous service in lac culture enormously all around the state. Beside lac culture; sericulture, pisciculture, mushroom, vermicompost, bio flock, pulses, millet are growing in huge amount in every district of West Bengal with the acute assistance of this organisation. TJAPSKBSK is also adopting major schemes for raising Kadaknath chicken, growing moringa trees, involving in b-farming and composite agriculture farming. This organization is planing to work in SHG group with the help of FPC form the advent of coming year.

Moreover, the organization has managed to export lac and mushroom in foreign market to promote the work strategy and increase economic profit. TJAPSKBSK is planning to organize a seminar on lac culture very soon. India has never come across such a seminar before. Hence proved TJAPSKBSK has already created a massive wave in terms of lac culture which is flourishing not only in the state but also in the whole country. So, Government should take fruitful initiatives regarding lac culture as lac is an important production for economic upliftment.

Now vermicompost is needed to be discussed. As it develops the growth of crops and also enriches the fertility of soil. Thus the crops become healthier. It not only fertiles the soil but also builds a new era of enriched farming. As the chemical fertilizers are harming fecundities of soil and decreasing the nutritional value of crops, vermicompost will elevate the new sphere of farming.

There are a lot of sericulture farms in West Bengal lying in extreme deteriorated situation. This organization expresses the fact that renovation of these decaying farms can assure a lot of work vacancies for a plenty of people. So, TJAPSKBSK is adopting new schemes to promote sericulture and inspiring the farmers to take initiatives. As Government is providing the maximum expenditure for sericulture this organization is trying to work on it in an encouraging method.

Now if mushroom production is discussed then it is cleared on behalf of TJAPSKBSK that farmers will secure their profit from mushroom in a very short period and the expenditure is close to minimum. Mushroom can provide the profit money of Rs. 20000/ on 200 sq. ft. within 60 days. As a result farmers can achieve the profit money of Rs 10000/ per month with the minimum capital amount of Rs.10000/ to 12000/-

Pisciculture is also offering a source of income for a lot of people. All the aqua bodies in West Bengal (huge ponds or lakes) are the mediums of pisciculture with the help of the Government and organisation respectively.

Fishery or pisciculture is a method dealing with bio flock. It can give minimum profit of Rs. 90000/ in 3-4 months in a very small periphery of land. Thus people can earn profit amount of Rs. 25000/ to 30000/ per month. Only a water reserver of 10 thousand liter with required food for fish and demanding modern circumstances farmers can earn this. TJAPSKBSK is also willing to provide training of bio flock to help the enthusiastic farmers as well.

Pulse (moong, masoor, arhar) can also be grown with a minimum effort, time, water and expenditure. So, farmers are needed to adopt those methods of farming as Central Government of India is seeking a way to double the benefit for the farmers.

Kadaknath chicken, which has a world wide health benefit which can be used to prevent many diseases. Sports persons are adopting this chicken in their food habit. Seeing the beneficial qualities West Bengal Government is also willing to produce kadaknath chicken. Very recently TJAPSKBSK will organize a seminar at Balurghat in South Dinajpur (W.B.) to create an awareness among people in the presence of responsible dignitaries.

Soumen Koley, the Honorable Secretary of TJAPSKBSK declares in a press conference that this organization is bound to fulfill all the projects by Central Government of India with utter devotion. He addressed the 6500 employees with encouraging words. He asked them to be more responsible in their duties. He also urged regularity from those employees who are still in dilemma. The regular employees are going to be beneficial due to their spontaneous effort - he further added. Very recently employees are going to receive all the government facilities including salary. The huge number of projects running through the state will not only secure source of income for 6500 employees but the number will also be increased with due time. All the organisers and workers who had been striving devotedly behind the organization are going to receive their reward as a hopeful future very soon. States like Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana are going to be beneficial with West Bengal, as numerous of people from the above mentioned states are going to secure their source of income from this organization permanently.

About TJAPSKBSK :

In 1975, former Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi undertook a scheme for the development of our nation. The principal objective of this was the development of the backward people of the village. She undertook the 20 point programme to realise this. She created an organization called Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra to materialize this goal .She herself named this organization. Although, on 14th February 1982, the responsibility of this huge work plan was given to late Mr. Atul Kumar Chakraborty, the then General Director of this organization. The name of this organization was changed From Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra to Tapsil Jati Adibashi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra on 1st March, 1983.

With a dedicated work force of nearly 6,500 committed people and having organisation presence in 18 districts of West Bengal, 'Tapsil Jati Adibashi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra' has the required in infrastructural competence to execute the ambitious programmes and policies of the Government. Ever since our inception, the stalwarts who headed the organization devoted the organizational force for the service of humanity and the core area of the activity comprise the development of needy and deprived segments of society. With our reach and presence, we have tried our best to educate the artisans, poor laborers, fishermen and peasants to use innovative ideas in order to increase their income.

For more information, visit http://tjapskbsk.in/

Image - https://ibb.co/h8BmL89

