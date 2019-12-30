Left Menu
Development News Edition

Small biz sentiment slides for 3rd quarter in Jul-Sep

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 17:36 IST
Small biz sentiment slides for 3rd quarter in Jul-Sep

Small business sentiment continued to slide for the third quarter in a row in July-September, a survey by state-run Sidbi and rating agency Crisil said on Monday. It also pointed out that the way things have panned out during the survey quarter are bleaker than the expectations of immediate future presented in the preceding quarter.

The survey comes at a time when the economic growth slid to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent for the July-September period. It also comes about a year after the Shaktikanta Das-led RBI rolled out a loan recast package for small enterprises after government prodding. The MSME segment, which is generally called as the biggest employment generator, also presented a difficult picture from a job growth perspective.

The number of companies reporting an addition to their employee base more than halved to 7 per cent from 16 per cent in the preceding quarter, it said, adding that 87 per cent reported a maintaining of jobs while remaining 6 per cent reported a reduction. Bankers are also not very hopeful of the MSME segment, with half of them calling their MSME loan performance as "below satisfactory", four of ten as "satisfactory" and only one calling it as an "improvement".

The 'Crisidex' survey score went down to 106 points for the second quarter of the fiscal year, as against 120 in the preceding April-June quarter and 124 for the year-ago period, a statement said. It said typically, expectations for the next quarter are higher than actual sentiment for a quarter but the difference between the expectations and the actual turnout has been the sharpest in the second quarter in the eight surveys done by the company.

The preceding quarter had revealed a score of 129 on future expectations, while the actual turnout was a score of 106, it said, adding that both services and manufacturing firms have similar opinions. "The survey findings need to be viewed in the context of macroeconomic factors such as production cuts by automobile manufacturers impacting utilisation of components, decline in both volume and realisation in commodity-linked sectors such as steel, and a slowdown in consumption impacting gems and jewellery, and hotels," Crisil's chief operating officer Amish Mehta said.

A little over a fourth of manufacturing companies reported Q2 as a "good quarter", which was at par with the preceding quarter, but down from the 37 per cent level in the year-ago period, it said. The services sector seemed to be most impacted, with only 19 per cent of those surveyed terming it as a good quarter, as against 28 per cent in the preceding quarter and 38 per cent in the year-ago period, it said.

Export-oriented micro, small and medium enterprises performed better, with 21 per cent of them reporting an increase in order book compared with 15 per cent of domestic peers, the findings said. Among the importers, share of respondents reporting higher procurements declined to 9 per cent from 13 per cent, the survey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

HC dismisses PIL with Rs 10K cost, terms it 'blackmailing type' of litigation

The Delhi High Court has dismissed with a cost of Rs 10,000 a PIL seeking direction to the authorities to not register two properties, saying it was a blackmailing type of litigation and an abuse of the process of law which ought to be stop...

Indian Bank to revise MCLR from January 3

Indian Bank on Monday said it would revise lending rates on the marginal cost of funds from January 3. The bank has revised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate with effect from January 3, 2020, the city-based bank said in a Bombay...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions block hurry-up work on Russian gas pipeline -officials

Any companies that rush to finish building a Russian natural gas export pipeline to Germany that came under U.S. sanctions this month risk being penalized, senior U.S. officials said on Sunday. President Donald Trump signed a bill late this...

Soccer-In-form Ings feeling the love as Saints continue to improve

Southampton striker Danny Ings said he is enjoying football again as his goals in recent weeks and manager Ralph Hasenhuettls tactical changes have Saints looking up the Premier League table rather than down. Ings scored the equalizer again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019