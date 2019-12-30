Left Menu
Ayushman Shahid Yami and Kiara Top BAAP Ratings of 2019

Delhi, IndiaBusiness Wire India

BAAP Ratings, India's most scientific Bollywood ratings has released this year's BAAP Ratings with Ayushmann Khurana and Yami Gautam topping the 2019 rankings closely followed by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The official rankings were announced by eminent psychologist and movie buff Dr Jawahar Surisetti.

Announcing the second edition of the ratings, Dr Jawahar gave a brief of the factors considered in the awards and the three sets of vertical ratings. By far the most objective and scientifically arrived at rankings which avoids any biases, BAAP Ratings considers the last performances of stars, initial and overall collections of the movies, the Return on Investment of movies and the stars.

In the return on investment category which arrives at a BAAP coefficient based on the investment and return, Ayushman, Shahid, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aryan top the charts and Yami, Kiara, Vidya, Bhumi and Shraddha top in the actress segment.

In the Overall Segment which takes into account the last three films of the actors, also has actors Salman, Ranveer, Ranbir, Akshay and Hrithik on top and among the actresses Katrina, Yami, Shraddha, Kiara and Kriti topping the charts.

In the collections segment, considering the absolute cash registers, only purely Akshay, Hrithik, Vicky, Ayushman and Ranveer come up trumps while in the actresses Shraddha, Katrina, Yami, Sara and Kriti form the top 5.

In the film's segment, in the Return on Investment category, Stree, Uri, Kabir Singh, Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho are the top 5. In the absolute collections, the top 5 are War, Kabir Singh, Uri, Houseful 4 and Bharat.

While releasing these figures, Dr Jawahar said, "These Ratings avoid any flukes and errors that by considering the past performances and return on investment which gives an even ground for small budget films giving excellent performances but losing out to bigger films on large budgets and returns in absolute terms but the manifold returns of the smaller films actually lessen the risks and make it more profitable."

He also said, "This year did not belong to the Khans and belonged to the younger stars like Ayushmann, Vicky, Yami, Bhumi and the likes. It's only when the past three performances of the stars are added that Salman Khan and Katrina come up on the ratings. Akshay rules the roost in terms of guaranteeing returns to the producers and Hrithik has had a great run with War and Super 30."

