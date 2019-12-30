Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs in holiday lull

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 18:04 IST
US STOCKS-Futures near record highs in holiday lull
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures remained near record highs on Monday, as traders took a breather on the penultimate day of the decade after improving global sentiment fueled a Wall Street rally and set the S&P 500 on course for its best year since 2013.

The announcement of a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal earlier in December, coupled with a loose monetary policy of the Federal Reserve and robust domestic economic data, powered the three major U.S. stock indexes to multiple record highs in December. The benchmark S&P 500, which has gained for four months in a row, has closed at a record high in nine of the past 11 sessions, while the Nasdaq breached the 9,000 marks last week. The blue-chip Dow Jones has also risen for three straight weeks.

But with thin trading volumes in a holiday-shortened week and few major updates expected on the trade agreement before the new year, the record-setting run is set to lose some steam. After looking forward to a trade deal between the world's top two economies all year, investors are now awaiting finer details of the initial agreement, analysts said, with some lingering doubts about how long the truce will last.

On Friday, the Nasdaq snapped an 11-day winning streak. The latest economic indicators from China have also been mixed. A Reuters poll showed on Monday factory activity in the Asian country likely expanded again in December on stronger external demand and an infrastructure push at home, but the pace of growth is set to ease.

Meanwhile, China's retail sales are expected to have increased by 8% in 2019, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, compared with a 9% rise in 2018. At 7:06 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up just 19 points or 0.07%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.04%.

Among individual movers, Tesla Inc was slightly higher in premarket trading as the electric-car maker began deliveries of the China-made Model 3 sedans. The stock closed Friday just shy of a record high. U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies Inc gained 10% as it said it would sell its space robotics business to a consortium led by Northern Private Capital for C$1 billion ($765.23 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Members of Sonia Gandhi family have a habit of going beyond security cover: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the members of Sonia Gandhi family have a habit of going beyond security cover and visiting places without informing their security officials. Members of the Sonia ...

CAA-NRC against poor, oppressed: Activists

Several activists assembled under the banner of We The People in Mumbai on Monday and condemned the Centre for the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens exercise, which they said was divisive and against the p...

BJP leaders drive 'India supports CAA' campaign on social media

Seeking to mobilize support for the amended citizenship law, BJP leaders on Monday launched a campaign on social media to highlight its features with the hashtag of India Supports CAA, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi posting a video of sp...

Entire Nagaland declared 'disturbed' for six more months under AFSPA

The entire state of Nagaland has been declared a disturbed area for six more months, till June-end, under the controversial AFSPA which empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior notice. In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019