NHPC board okays proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore this fiscal

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Monday said that its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,000 crore through various instruments.

"The Board of Directors of NHPC Ltd in its meeting held on December 30, 2019 has approved the proposal for raising of debt up to Rs 2,000 crore during 2019-20 through issuance of secured, redeemable, taxable, noncumulative, non-convertible taxable Corporate Bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/or raising of Term loans/External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches," a BSE filing said.

