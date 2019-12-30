Left Menu
Development News Edition

IGST refunds worth Rs 1.12 lakh cr paid to exporters: CBIC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:25 IST
IGST refunds worth Rs 1.12 lakh cr paid to exporters: CBIC

The revenue department on Monday said that IGST worth over Rs 1.12 lakh crore has been refunded to exporters and only Rs 3,604 crore is pending with the customs department. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said while the focus is on quick disbursal of pending refunds to exporters, data analytics has been used to identify "risky" exporter entities that take input tax credit (ITC) fraudulently and monetise it by paying IGST and taking refund thereof or taking refund of the accumulated ITC.

"Exporters have already been paid IGST (Integrted-GST) refund of over Rs 1.12 lakh crore and over 83,500 exporters have been benefited by these refunds. "This shows that the government's efforts to fast track refunds under the GST especially to exporters are yielding results," it said.

The CBIC further said refunds of only Rs 3,604 crore are pending, and of about 1.85 lakh exporters, a total of 6,421 (about 3.4 per cent only) including some "star exporters" have been identified as risky and hence red flagged. "Even some of the 'star exporters' are not traceable," it added.

The risky exporters are being subject to KYC and verification process before the grant of refund. The verification so far has revealed that 1,241 exporters are not traceable at their given addresses, which include 8 'star exporters'. In addition, adverse verification reports have been received in the case of 399 exporters, which also include 4 'star exporters'.

The Commerce Ministry gives 'star' status to exporters on export performance of the last three financial years. As per the CBIC, since the advent of GST in July 2017, 77 per cent of India's exports have been under Letter of Undertaking, which are unaffected by the verification exercise being done by its officials.

"Even in respect of the exporters identified as risky, the government is taking all necessary steps to expedite the verification," said the CBIC in the revenue department. At the same time, the government remains concerned about the misuse of the facility of ITC credit and refunds by few unscrupulous exporters, it added.

IGST is a tax levied on all inter-state supplies of goods and/or services. It also applies on supply of goods and/or services in cases of import and export.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah shares Sadhguru's CAA video, says 'stop believing lies, half-truths'

Stop believing lies and half-truths on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday while sharing a video Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in which he supported the new citizenship legislation. Stop believing lies...

Bangladesh's former foreign secretary Muazzem Ali dies, Jaishankar expresses grief

Syed Muazzem Ali, Bangladeshs former foreign secretary and a good friend of India, died due to old-age complications at a hospital here on Monday. He was 75. Ali, who served as Bangladeshs immediate-past High Commissioner to India, passed a...

Crisil revises outlook on USL's long-term bank facilities to positive

Diageo-controlled United Spirits Ltd USL on Monday said rating agency Crisil has revised rating to positive from stable on the long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures. The outlook has been revised as CRISIL AA on the basis ...

Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan's live streaming of news bulletins over Kashmir coverage

Radio Pakistan, the countrys state broadcaster on Monday said that Facebook has blocked live streaming of news bulletins over the alleged human rights situation in Kashmir. However, temporary arrangements have been made to continue live str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019