Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irdai levies Rs 3 cr penalty on Maruti Insurance Brokers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:06 IST
Irdai levies Rs 3 cr penalty on Maruti Insurance Brokers
Image Credit: Pixabay

Irdai has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Maruti lnsurance Brokers Pvt Limited (MIBL), the largest insurance broker in the country, for violation of various regulatory norms. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has found the MIBL violating Motor Insurance Service Provider (MISP) guidelines on various counts, including the one related to empanelment of general insurers.

"It (MIBL) carries in its name, the name of the largest and the most popular car manufacturer in the country, that is associated with quality and reliability," said the Irdai order. Therefore, as the leader in the direct insurance broking segment, MIBL is the role model of insurance broking, which other broking companies seek to emulate, it said, and added this places tremendous responsibility on MIBL as it is held as the torch bearer of the broking profession.

"ln light of such expectations, MIBL was expected to act diligently and with utmost care and responsibility. "Unfortunately, MIBL failed in complying with the MISP Guidelines which had been created to protect the interest of the policyholders and other stakeholders," said the order while imposing Rs 3 crore penalty on the broker.

Irdai said it is in receipt of complaints/ representations from some general insurers stating that they are willing to enter into a service level agreement with MIBL based on transparent and objective criteria. However, despite the insurance company having made many requests to MIBL for empanelling them, MIBL have neither responded nor empanelled them for selling motor insurance policies through their MISP's.

On this charge, MIBL in its reply to the Irdai enclosed an affidavit duly authorised stating that the MISP guidelines are being complied with in full. "MIBL in the same letter have furnished names of 13 general insurers on its panel who sell motor insurance policies as against a total of 25 general insurers doing motor insurance

business," Irdai said. The regulator said MIBL admitted that MISP sponsored by them have offered discount on labour and interior cleaning, thereby inducing the customer and indulging in unfair business practice which restricts the choice of the policyholder to choose the insurer or insurance intermediary.

"By denying the facility of cashless claims to the policyholder, when the motor insurance policy is not purchased through MISP's sponsored by MIBL, the MISP is discriminating between policyholders," the order said. Irdai has also directed the MISP to "dismantle" panel of insurers and "empanel all insurers on platform", have full integration with insurers computer systems, ensure premiums quoted to customers come directly from insurer systems without any intervention by the broker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Turkey may send allied Syrian fighters to Libya - sources

Turkey is considering sending allied Syrian fighters to Libya as part of planned military support for the besieged government in Tripoli, four senior Turkish sources said on Monday, potentially bringing more foreign influence into the compl...

Jets' Gase dodges ringing endorsement of Bell

Adam Gase offered few glowing words on LeVeon Bells first season with the New York Jets. Gase and Bell were reportedly engaged in a feud over his limited use for much of the 2019 season, the first in New York for Gase as head coach and Bell...

Bosnia ex-minister charged with profiting off EU funds

Sarajevo, Dec 30 AFP Bosnias former security minister and three others were charged Monday with abuse of power and corruption for making money off of a European Union-funded project, prosecutors said. Dragan Mektic, his chief of cabinet, an...

Spain says to expel three Bolivian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Spain will expel three Bolivian diplomatic staff in a tit-for-tat move after Bolivias interim government on Monday asked two Spanish diplomats, as well as the Mexican ambassador, to leave the country, the foreign ministry said.The move foll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019