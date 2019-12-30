Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street's record rally loses steam on profit-taking

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 23:29 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street's record rally loses steam on profit-taking

U.S stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits on the penultimate day of the decade after optimism over improving U.S.-China trade relations fueled a Wall Street rally this month.

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the pact was likely to be signed in the next week, but added that confirmation would come from President Donald Trump or the U.S. Trade Representative. A South China Morning Post report earlier said Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would travel to Washington later this week to sign the deal.

The benchmark S&P 500 closed at all-time highs in nine of the past 11 sessions, also powered by improving global sentiment and a loose monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. But with no other major updates on trade expected before the new year and thin trading volumes in a holiday-shortened week, some analysts expect the record run to lose steam further.

"There's just not a whole lot going on. Traders are trying to think about how they want to position for next year," said Sahak Manuelian, head of equity trading at Wedbush Securities. The Nasdaq fell for the second straight session, after having snapped an 11 session winning streak on Friday.

Tech stocks largely led the drop in the S&P 500, with Microsoft Corp weighing on the sector. Information technology stocks were the best performing among the 11 S&P 500 subsectors this year. "It is ... not uncommon for the leading sectors to pull back first when people start to sell because if it is an outperformer, then it warrants a lot more downside risk," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

Energy was one of the two S&P 500 sectors in the black, tracking higher oil prices. At 12:34 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 92.76 points, or 0.32%, at 28,552.50, the S&P 500 was down 10.98 points, or 0.34%, at 3,229.04. The Nasdaq Composite was down 43.57 points, or 0.48%, at 8,963.05.

Nio Inc soared 60.5% after the Tesla rival beat quarterly revenue estimates on higher demand for its electric vehicles. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 56 new highs and 22 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Take 5: Most appealing head-coach openings

The head-coaching carousel is in full swing again, with the potential for a quarter of the league to be searching for new leaders. Even more so than usual, ownership could be the top factor in determining which openings should be most entic...

4 medium intensity earthquakes hit J-K

Four medium intensity tremors with magnitudes ranging between 4.7 and 5.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir in a span of less than two hours on Monday night, the National Centre for Seismology said. The first quake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit at 1042 p...

UPDATE 3-Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes as unacceptable and dangerous

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed Iraqi militia bases, a move that could plunge Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between Washington and Tehran. The United States milit...

UPDATE 2-Brazil fines Facebook $1.6 mln for improper sharing of user data

Brazils Ministry of Justice said on Monday it fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc 6.6 million reais 1.6 million for improperly sharing user data. The ministrys department of consumer protection said it had found that data from 443,000 Facebo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019