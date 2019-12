BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

BOC Aviation Ltd: * UNIT ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH AIRBUS S.A.S

* 18 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2022 AND 2023. * UNIT ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH AIRBUS S.A.S. UNDER WHICH CO AGREED TO PURCHASE 18 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT FROM AIRBUS S.A.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.