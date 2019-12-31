NTPC's 800 mw unit of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project in Odisha gets operational

State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said 800 mw unit of its Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project in Odisha has become operational. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 49,695 MW and 58,156 MW respectively, the PSU said in a filing to BSE.

"... 800 MW unit of Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project has been added to installed capacity of NTPC on successful completion of trial operation," the company said. The shares of NTPC were trading at Rs 116.40, down 0.09 per cent on BSE in the morning trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.