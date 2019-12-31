Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chalet Hotels signs five deals with Marriott International

Chalet Hotels Ltd has entered into five new agreements to extend its collaboration with Marriott International Inc.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 11:15 IST
Chalet Hotels signs five deals with Marriott International
The hotel platform emphasises strategic locations, efficient design and development. Image Credit: ANI

Chalet Hotels Ltd has entered into five new agreements to extend its collaboration with Marriott International Inc. Under the agreement, Chalet will build hotels and extend contracts across brands such as W, Westin and Marriott Executive Apartments in Hyderabad and Mumbai.The Westin Hyderabad Hitec City, an upcoming 170 keys property, is expected to be commissioned next year. The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace (427 keys) is a new contract continuing with the existing brand.W Mumbai Powai Lake is an upcoming 150 keys property in Powai Mumbai which is expected to be ready in 2023. The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake (600 keys) is a new contract with brand conversion for Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre and Hotel.

Lakeside Chalet in Mumbai with Marriott Executive Apartments (173 keys) is a new contract continuing with the existing brand.This, one of the largest ever deals signed in luxury and upper-upscale hotel tier in India, leverages historical synergies between Chalet and Marriott International, according to an official statement. "The 1,500-plus keys come at a time when the demand and supply arbitrage is favourable for the industry, providing exciting growth opportunities for both companies," it said.

Sanjay Sethi, Managing Director and CEO of Chalet Hotels, said the collaboration bolsters the company's offerings in demand-dense markets with significant upsurge in grade-A office supply and absorption. Chalet Hotels is an owner, developer and asset manager of high-end hotels in key metro cities. Its hotels are branded with globally-recognised hospitality brands and are in the luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotel segments.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chalet Hotels shares zoom 13 pc after five new pacts with Marriott International

Shares of Chalet Hotels on Tuesday jumped nearly 13 percent after the company extended its collaboration with global hospitality major Marriott International Inc with five new agreements. The scrip climbed 11.22 percent to Rs 395 -- its 52-...

Four militants arrested in Manipur

Four cadres of proscribed militant outfit -- Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup KYKL -- was on Tuesday arrested in Manipurs Thoubal district, police said. All four of them -- identified as Amujao Meitei, Sadokpam Nongpoknganba, Khagenbam Athoi and Ma...

Eddie Murphy to receive Critics' Choice Lifetime Achievement award

Veteran actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement honour at the 25th Critics Choice Awards CCA. The actor will be feted for his extraordinary roles over the years, most recently his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore i...

Bank fraud: ED attaches over Rs 124-cr assets of media group

Assets worth over Rs 124 crore of a media group have been attached in connection with a money laundering case against it linked to an alleged bank fraud case, the probe agency said on Tuesday. The case pertains to Pixion Media Pvt Ltd, Pear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019