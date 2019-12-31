Thermax bags Rs 431 cr order for setting up two FGD systems in Jharkhand

Engineering solutions provider Thermax Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged Rs 431 crore order from a public-private joint venture power company for setting up two flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at their thermal power plant in Jharkhand. In a flue gas desulphurisation system (FGD), sulphur compounds are removed from the exhaust emissions of fossil-fuelled power stations.

Thermax will install two units of FGD systems of 525 MW capacity each to limit SOx (sulphur oxides) emissions as per the revised regulations from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the company said in a regulatory filing. "It also shows that the implementation of industrial pollution norms has gained momentum in the country, considering that we bagged two large FGD orders within a short span of six months," said M S Unnikrishnan, MD & CEO, Thermax Limited.

The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems. The commissioning of the project is scheduled over 30 months, the filing noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

